Nate Livesey resigning as coach of West Florence boys' basketball after 1 season

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nate Livesay told the Morning News on Friday that he is resigning as West Florence boys' basketball coach.

Livesay said he told his team last week.

"I haven't turned in a letter, officially," Livesay said. "This is strictly a family decision. It has nothing to do with basketball or West Florence. My wife has been presented with a job opportunity in Beaufort that's too good for me to ask her to pass up. So, I told the guys last week that the only thing I love more than basketball is my family. That's what makes the decision the right one, even if it is incredibly difficult and painful for me."

Whoever the Knights hire will be their fourth different coach in five seasons. Pete Ellis resigned in 2018, and Daryl Jarvis coached two years before leaving to take over at Dreher. Then Livesay took over for this past season.

The 2020-21 Knights finished at 4-3 in this pandemic-shortened season. They were the Region 6-4A tournament's No. 1 seed, as the result of a blind draw, but were unable to play because the team had to quarantine.