Nate Livesey resigning as coach of West Florence boys' basketball after 1 season

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nate Livesay told the Morning News on Friday that he is resigning as West Florence boys' basketball coach.
Livesay said he told his team last week.
"I haven't turned in a letter, officially," Livesay said. "This is strictly a family decision. It has nothing to do with basketball or West Florence. My wife has been presented with a job opportunity in Beaufort that's too good for me to ask her to pass up. So, I told the guys last week that the only thing I love more than basketball is my family. That's what makes the decision the right one, even if it is incredibly difficult and painful for me."
Whoever the Knights hire will be their fourth different coach in five seasons. Pete Ellis resigned in 2018, and Daryl Jarvis coached two years before leaving to take over at Dreher. Then Livesay took over for this past season.
The 2020-21 Knights finished at 4-3 in this pandemic-shortened season. They were the Region 6-4A tournament's No. 1 seed, as the result of a blind draw, but were unable to play because the team had to quarantine.
"This year was hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime experience. And leaving after this one season was not the plan," Livesay said. "We bought a house, and we were planning to make Florence home. And if it were about basketball, or about West Florence, we wouldn't be leaving. I love this team. I think that this year's team is one that would have made a deep playoff run if we didn't get shut down over and over.
"I think this can be a top team next season. Region 6-4A is a great place to play; they take basketball seriously," he added. "Next year, when the gyms are full, it's going to be great basketball night after night. This is what makes it so hard: I know this team is going to be good in the future, and that I won't get to coach them."
But again, this is about family.
"It's the right thing to do for my family, even if for me, it's not the ideal situation," Livesay said."(West athletic director Greg Johnson and Principal Matthew Dowdell) will find another quality coach. I feel for the guys, having to go through the process of having another coach. But I can't say enough about how much I've enjoyed coaching these kids, and what kids they are."