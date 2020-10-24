New West Florence stadium expected to host soccer matches this spring

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence fans at the Knights’ future stadium (scheduled to host soccer matches in the spring, the full stadium construction is scheduled to be done by June’s end) will have one advantage the other new Florence One School stadiums won’t — a closer fan experience to the field.

That’s because the Knights’ stadium will be the only one not also featuring a track (the track that already exists is more toward the baseball and softball fields).

And that’s the track West will keep.

“We think our track is in a perfect spot, and we have a good track,” West athletic director Greg Johnson said. “So, I was tickled to death that our stadium is not getting a track because that puts the fans closer to the field. And the closer you have fans to the field, the better the atmosphere will be.

“That’s actually one reason the construction of the stadium has been going a little faster. No track,” he added. “That means they can come in and flatten everything out quickly.”

Count Knights football coach Jody Jenerette as one just as excited about what’s happening.