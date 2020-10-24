New West Florence stadium expected to host soccer matches this spring

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence fans at the Knights’ future stadium (scheduled to host soccer matches in the spring, the full stadium construction is scheduled to be done by June’s end) will have one advantage the other new Florence One School stadiums won’t — a closer fan experience to the field.
That’s because the Knights’ stadium will be the only one not also featuring a track (the track that already exists is more toward the baseball and softball fields).
And that’s the track West will keep.
“We think our track is in a perfect spot, and we have a good track,” West athletic director Greg Johnson said. “So, I was tickled to death that our stadium is not getting a track because that puts the fans closer to the field. And the closer you have fans to the field, the better the atmosphere will be.
“That’s actually one reason the construction of the stadium has been going a little faster. No track,” he added. “That means they can come in and flatten everything out quickly.”
Count Knights football coach Jody Jenerette as one just as excited about what’s happening.
“That’s what high school football is supposed to be about, having fans closer to the field,” Jenerette said. “Having a track is great, but having a track at another area is even better because those track athletes now, they have a special place. And obviously, WE have a true, true, true football environment. The closer fans are, they can be into the game a little more — and that can be good and bad in some aspects. I’ve coached at fields with no tracks, and when the fans get real close, you can hear everything they say.”
According to Johnson, Phase 1 on the West stadium’s construction began roughly three weeks ago and still plans on having a 5,000-seat capacity. Phase 1 (scheduled to be completed by the end of January) is putting on the artificial turf surface (the same type of turf that’s in New Orleans' Superdome, according to Johnson).
“The first steps ... was to clear out some of the woods out at the far end zone,” Johnson said. “We had to clear those trees. And now, they are putting some irrigation down, some drain pipes and a lot of rock and dirt in there to make it level.”
Johnson talked more about the efforts for efficient draining once the turf is set.
“I wouldn’t call them issues by any means,” Johnson said. “When you have an artificial surface, you’ve got to have somewhere for the water to go. And they’re just putting some draining underneath there.”
Johnson was also able to provide how the Knights’ turf will be colored.
“We’re going with alternating shades of green, every 10 yards. It’s not drastically different, but they’ll be a little bit different shades of green,” said Johnson, who added there is still work being done on coming up with a name for the stadium. “And we’ll have gold end zones and a big ‘WF’ in the middle. Football lines will be white, and soccer lines will be gold.”
Phase 2 will be the installation of bleachers and buildings (concession stands, fieldhouse).
“They’ll be one fieldhouse for locker rooms for both teams, and we’re excited to have a place for officials to get dressed,” Johnson said.
In the past, as well as this season when football games are played at 71-year-old Memorial Stadium, F1S pays for hotel rooms, so game officials can change into their uniforms, as well as shower there because Memorial doesn’t have dressing rooms for them.
“The fieldhouse will also have coaches’ offices, as well as room for laundry and storage, which has been a huge issue at West Florence, so we’re also excited about that,” Johnson said.
Johnson himself noted earlier this week how often he said “excitement.”
“That’s just the feeling we have,” Johnson said. “A lot of people take things like this for granted. But when you don’t have somewhere for the referees to get dressed, it can be frustrating. We’re glad we’re going to be not just with everybody else, but far and beyond what we feel like anybody else has.”
Johnson added there will be concession stands on the home and visitor sides, and the fieldhouse will be where they’re clearing out the woods behind the far end zone.
“I’ve enjoyed just watching them work. Part of the excitement is, obviously, it’s coming to us,” Johnson said. “But also, the process has been speedy. The workers are here, working six days a week and getting a lot done.”
But that’s not all West is focusing on.
“We hope to get a cool entry way, and that kind of stuff,” Johnson said. “Just having a scoreboard at your place, and those kinds of things. They’ve told us over and over that things are going to be ready for soccer season. So, although all the talk is about football, soccer is going to get to play on it more than anybody. (West boys’ soccer coach) Billy Andrews told me they used to play soccer at Memorial Stadium.
“I had no idea about that, so it’s going to be cool for them to have locker rooms for the boys’ soccer team, as well as the girls’ soccer team,” he added. “As far as having stands for soccer, that’s yet to be determined. We might be in a situation where they’re being installed during soccer season. But we’ve been told the playing surface will be ready.”
And as far as the scoreboard?
“We’ve been talking about different options,” Johnson said. “But we think what we will have there will be a definite upgrade from what we had last year.”
Now, what about spring football?
“If the playing surface is ready, and soccer is completed, that’d be a great spot for spring football,” Johnson said. “Obviously, our in-season sports (soccer) would get first dibs on that. But (spring football on the new field) is not outside the realm of possibility, for sure.”
Possibility. That’s a key word in this progress. What first appeared impossible – each of the F1S schools getting their own stadiums -- is now possible.
“I would just like to praise the vision of Dr. (Richard) O’Malley,” Johnson said of F1S’ superintendent. “I’d like to thank him for not just his vision, but for the can-do attitude he has brought and ‘let’s-get-it-done’ attitude, which has been phenomenal. Not everybody has that.
“But we’re fortunate to have that.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!