Newly established football team at John W. Moore

“We have a group of student athletes who are very receptive to physical and mental challenges,” said Curry. “I believe our job is to focus on fundamentals and safety of the athletes. We will use this platform to teach and groom the good habits and work ethic that the high school team can use to ‘fine-tune’ them into varsity players.”

With a weekly practice schedule of Monday through Friday, from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., Curry said the team will incorporate an offensive scheme that is familiar, along with a basic defensive scheme that embraces the talents and abilities of the players.

This week Curry met with parents, where he outlined rules, a code of conduct, and expectations for the team. “The new team offers a great opportunity to get everyone involved: community, students and staff. It will give the kids something positive to look forward to, and I hope that everyone involved will cherish these memories that will last forever!”, said Aundre Perkins, whose son, JayAun Perkins, is a team member.