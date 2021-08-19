Newly established football team at John W. Moore

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Adding to the excitement of the newly constructed stadiums at each of the three Florence 1 high schools is a brand-new football program ---the Moore Middle School Lions.
The Moore Middle team joins in competition with the football programs at Williams Middle School, Sneed, and Southside. John W. Moore Middle School serves students in grades sixth through eighth.
April Leroy, principal of the school, said, "John W. Moore Middle School has transitioned to a 6th-8th grade school, and we are excited for our first ever football team! The teamwork and leadership that our students and coaches portray on and off the field set the bar high for positive character, academics and athletics. We would love for the community to support and play an active role in Moore's athletic programs during the 21-22 school year. Go Lions!"
At the helm of the new team is Coach Lamonte Curry, who recently held tryouts for seventh and eighth grade students. “We didn’t cut anyone because the guys have worked really hard from May and throughout the summer. As the first Moore Middle Football Team, we wanted to establish the pride and culture with those who were willing to work,” said Curry. Currently, there are 45 players on the team.
Curry, who has 17 years of coaching experience, has served as a coach at Hannah-Pamplico High, Timmonsville High, Scotts-Branch High, Wilson High, Spaulding Middle/Lamar High and most recently, Williams Middle. Curry, along with three assistant coaches, (Wilson Deas, Henry Phillips and Steven Thayer), will comprise the Moore Middle coaching staff Wrakyia Pratt-Gregg (MUSC) will serve as the athletic trainer and the cheerleading coach is Michelle Ellerbe.
“We have a group of student athletes who are very receptive to physical and mental challenges,” said Curry. “I believe our job is to focus on fundamentals and safety of the athletes. We will use this platform to teach and groom the good habits and work ethic that the high school team can use to ‘fine-tune’ them into varsity players.”
With a weekly practice schedule of Monday through Friday, from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., Curry said the team will incorporate an offensive scheme that is familiar, along with a basic defensive scheme that embraces the talents and abilities of the players.
This week Curry met with parents, where he outlined rules, a code of conduct, and expectations for the team. “The new team offers a great opportunity to get everyone involved: community, students and staff. It will give the kids something positive to look forward to, and I hope that everyone involved will cherish these memories that will last forever!”, said Aundre Perkins, whose son, JayAun Perkins, is a team member.
Parent Logan McGill, said, “We are excited about the addition of the football team at Moore. Our son Logan and other team members will now have the opportunity to learn the sport and compete on a competitive level prior to high school. This fosters a sense of community and teamwork that has not been offered on the middle school level before now. We are proud that our son is a member of the Inaugural football team at Moore. Go Lions!”
When asked about the uniqueness of the team at Moore, Curry said, “First and foremost, we’re obviously the newest football program in Florence 1 Schools, but we also have the distinct pleasure of representing different areas of Florence, and students will be attending different high schools after leaving Moore Middle School.”
The season for the Lions will open on September 8th with a home game against Darlington. There are seven games this season. Opponents include Hartsville; Ron McNair, (Lake-City); Johnakin Middle (Marion); and cross-town rivals Southside, Sneed and Williams.