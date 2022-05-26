 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Baseball

Nine selected to play in SCBCA All-Star Games

FLORENCE, S.C. — Nine Pee Dee baseball stars will take part in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s all-star games Tuesday and Wednesday at Lexington High School.

Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella and East Clarendon’s Kyler Odom were selected to the South’s select team.

Red Foxes coach Tony Gainey had plenty of praise for Cannarella, a Clemson signee.

“Cam playing in the all-star select game just confirms what we already know: That he’s one of the best ball players in the state,” Gainey said. “I had the honor of coaching in it a few years back; it’s just a great couple of days all around. They do a good job with it, spoiling the players and letting them play baseball some more.”

Four Pee Dee players were selected for Class 5A/2A/1A’s North and South squads, combined. Chesterfield’s Walker Sowell and Colton Starling are on the North team. And, Latta’s Dylan Shelley and Hannah-Pamplico’s Zander Poston are on the South squad.

Three were selected for the 4A/3A South Squad: South Florence’s J.R. Williams and Parker Winfield, and Lake City’s Trey Bright.

Also on Tuesday, coaching legends Jimmy White (Hartsville) and the late Don Cribb (Marion, Latta) will be inducted into the SCBCA’s Hall of Fame.

White, the namesake of the Red Foxes’ baseball field, guided the program to state crowns in 1981 and ‘86 while winning 519 games. Cribb, who died last year, guided Latta to state championships in 2015 and ‘18 while winning 531.

SCBCA baseball logo
