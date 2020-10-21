No. 10 West Florence hopes to improve playoff chances in game against No. 3 North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence coach Jody Jenerette is confident about this much: As long as his team finishes the season strong, the Knights can reach the playoffs.

Although Region 6-4A’s top two seeds receive guaranteed playoff spots, there are also two at-large bids in the lower state.

With that in mind, West has a good chance to clinch one of those at-large bids — that is, if the 10th-ranked Knights don’t punt themselves in the driver’s seat to clinch the region’s second seed outright with a win Friday at No. 3 and undefeated North Myrtle Beach.

“If this region can’t get three teams in the playoffs, then something’s wrong with the system,” said Jenerette, whose team is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the region. “We feel we can get in one way or the other. But, obviously, it’d be great to go in and win and control your own destiny. We think we’ll get in if we play well the rest of the way.”

Jenerette, however, has not talked about the playoffs with his team. For now, it’s all about the Knights establishing themselves on offense and containing the Chiefs’ veer. Trying to do that against North Myrtle (4-0, 4-0) is easier said than done, considering its quarterback, Cam Freeman, can keep defenses off balance with his passing attack of 304 yards and three touchdowns.