No. 10 West Florence hopes to improve playoff chances in game against No. 3 North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence coach Jody Jenerette is confident about this much: As long as his team finishes the season strong, the Knights can reach the playoffs.
Although Region 6-4A’s top two seeds receive guaranteed playoff spots, there are also two at-large bids in the lower state.
With that in mind, West has a good chance to clinch one of those at-large bids — that is, if the 10th-ranked Knights don’t punt themselves in the driver’s seat to clinch the region’s second seed outright with a win Friday at No. 3 and undefeated North Myrtle Beach.
“If this region can’t get three teams in the playoffs, then something’s wrong with the system,” said Jenerette, whose team is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the region. “We feel we can get in one way or the other. But, obviously, it’d be great to go in and win and control your own destiny. We think we’ll get in if we play well the rest of the way.”
Jenerette, however, has not talked about the playoffs with his team. For now, it’s all about the Knights establishing themselves on offense and containing the Chiefs’ veer. Trying to do that against North Myrtle (4-0, 4-0) is easier said than done, considering its quarterback, Cam Freeman, can keep defenses off balance with his passing attack of 304 yards and three touchdowns.
“They’re taking more shots downfield than what I was expecting,” Jenerette said. “When we put them on film, (Freeman) is throwing like that, which is different, but also tough. You’ve got to prepare for that veer all week, preparing to try to stop them running the ball, and then you’ve got to prepare for a guy like (Freeman) who can put the ball on the money downfield.”
And then, when the Chiefs resort to the basic veer, running back Nyliek Livingston is the main threat after rushing for more than 100 yards in each of his four games (531 and seven TDs, overall).
Jenerette thinks his defense will be ready.
“Our effort in practice this week has been great, our effort has been great,” he said. “Our defense is flying around in practice and — most importantly — communicating. When we play good, our defense had been very vocal in practice. And when we played bad, they had been kind of quiet in practice.”
The Knights, however, can also mix it up on offense with its read-option package of quarterback George Derrick Floyd and running back Terry McKithen, as well as receivers like tight end Dylan Snyder.
McKithen has rushed for 500 yards and five touchdowns through four games, and Floyd has 258 and two.
When it comes to the Knights' passing game, Floyd has thrown for 390 yards for four touchdowns. Snyder has caught eight of those passes for 131 yards and two scores, and McKithen has 129 and an additional score of his own.
“(Floyd) is doing a good job right now,” Jenerette said. “Right now, we’re just kind of small up front. We’ve put the burden on those guys to improve. They’re getting better. But in this region, you don’t have time to get better.
“You’ve gotta just go.”
