No. 10 West Florence loses 28-21 to No. 3 North Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – West Florence rallied from a 28-0 deficit to get within seven. But that’s as far as the 10th-ranked Knights got as they lost 28-21 at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach on Friday night.

After North Myrtle scored on the final of three consecutive scoring drives in the second quarter on long touchdown passes from Cam Freeman to Xavier Anderson, West got its spark on special teams when Nyke Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.

West then got to 14 points in the third quarter with George Derrick Floyd’s 22-yard TD pass to Dylan Snyder. And with 7:05 left in the game, Marshall Brown scored from the 6 to bring his team within 28-21. The drive was set up by a Knight fumble recovery, and it was extended on third and long with a 26-yard pass from running back Terry McKithen to David Lee.

But then, the Chiefs ran out the clock. With 1:49 left, West had North Myrtle at fourth and 2 at the Knights’ 23. But the Knights were called offsides, giving the Chiefs the first down, and that was it.

Floyd finished with 130 total yards (75 passing), and McKithen had 69 rushing. Snyder, meanwhile, had three catches for 41, and Steven Smalls had four for 30.

WF 0 7 7 7 – 21