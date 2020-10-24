No. 10 West Florence's second-half rally not enough against No. 3 North Myrtle Beach.

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette had more resolve than frustration after his 10th-ranked Knights’ 28-21 loss Friday at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach.
Considering that West Florence probably will receive an at-large bid to the Class 4A playoffs if it wins the next two games, Jenerette prefers not to build upon this game’s final overall score.
Rather, he will boost his team for outscoring the undefeated Chiefs 14-0 in the second half.
“We decided to act like we cared about each other in the second half,” Jenerette said. “We’ve got to get closer as a family. And considering the way we played in the second half, I think we made a gigantic step towards that.”
However, three consecutive North Myrtle Beach drives in the second quarter that resulted in long TD passes from Cam Freeman to Xavier Anthony were too big for West to overcome.
“We just blew three coverages. We gave up seven points, besides that,” Jenerette said. “We weren’t doing anything on offense (in the first half). We just made some really good adjustments at halftime and called a great game in the second half.”
Momentum started to sway West Florence’s way shortly before halftime when – after Freeman’s final TD pass to Anderson – Nyke Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown to get his team on the board.
After West Florence accounted for 83 first-half yards, the Knights grew more successful in the second half with its passing game and more daring on forcing the issue.
On fourth-and-4 during its opening second-half possession, the ball was directly snapped instead to Semaj Johnson. But he gained 3.
Later in the third quarter, facing first-and-10 from the Chiefs’ 22, Floyd used play action and found a wide-open Dylan Snyder for a TD to get their team within 28-14.
The Knights’ Sam Spence then attempted an onside kick, but it didn’t go the required number of yards for West Flolrence to pounce on it.
However, West Florence soon forced and recovered a fumble. The drive kept momentum when – on third-and-long -- McKithen found David Lee for a 26-yard pass play.
“We grabbled at everything we had tonight,” Jenerette said. “To win a big game, you’ve got to do stuff like that.”
After a roughing-the-passer call moved West Florence closer to the end zone, the Knights eventually scored on a 3-yard run by Marshall Brown with 7:05 left in the game.
North Myrtle Beach converted one third-down play before facing fourth down at the West Florence 23.
The Knights were called offsides with 1:49 left, allowing the Chiefs to run out the clock.
“That was just a mental bust,” Jenerette said. “We just can’t do that. I’m not going to blame the player. We’ve just got to coach better.”
West Florence has two losses, but they were at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach and top-ranked Myrtle Beach.
“I just hate that we lost to the No. 1 team in the state on the road, and the No. 3 team in the state on the road, and people don’t think we’re a good football team,” Jenerette said. “If we get in the playoffs, we’re a scary football team.”
Floyd finished the game Friday with 130 total yards (75 passing), and McKithen had 69 rushing. Snyder, meanwhile, had three catches for 41 yards, and Steven Smalls had four for 30.
Next up is Darlington on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
As Jenerette began to walk off North Myrtle Beach’s field, on which the Chiefs celebrated homecoming – complete with strobe lights and an '80s music revival – he wonders what Friday’s second half will do for his Knights the rest of this season.
“That second half boosted us up,” Jenerette said. “Hopefully, that will get us ready for the next two games.”
WF 0 7 7 7 – 21
NMB 7 21 0 0 – 28
FIRST QUARTER
NMB – Cam Freeman 13 run (Zane Smith kick), 5:49
SECOND QUARTER
NMB – Xavier Anderson 65 pass from Cam Freeman (Smith kick), 8:46
NMB – Anderson 84 pass from Freeman (Smith kick), 4:41
NMB – Anderson 41 pass from Freeman (Smith kick), 2:01
WF – Johnson 94 kick return (Sam Spence kick), 1:47
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Dylan Snyder 22 pass from George Derrick Floyd (Spence kick), 2:41
FOURTH QUARTER
WF – Marshall Brown 6 run (Spence kick), 7:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WF: McKithen 12-69, Floyd 16-55, Quantrell Pickens 2-1, Steven Smalls 2-39, Semaj Johnson 1-3, Brown 1-6. NMB: Nyliek Livingston 22-145, Devin Montgomery 7-48, Cam Freeman 7-34, Nick Moss 1-2.
PASSING – WF: Floyd 8-16-0-75; McKithen 1-1-0-26. NMB: Freeman 8-15-0-221
RECEIVING – WF: Smalls 4-30, Snyder 3-41, Pickens 1-4, Lee 1-26. NMB: Xavier Anderson 4-186, Moss 3-29, Livingston 1-6.
RECORD: WF 3-2 overall, 2-2 Region 6-4A; NMB 5-0, 5-0.
