No. 10 West Florence's second-half rally not enough against No. 3 North Myrtle Beach.

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette had more resolve than frustration after his 10th-ranked Knights’ 28-21 loss Friday at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach.

Considering that West Florence probably will receive an at-large bid to the Class 4A playoffs if it wins the next two games, Jenerette prefers not to build upon this game’s final overall score.

Rather, he will boost his team for outscoring the undefeated Chiefs 14-0 in the second half.

“We decided to act like we cared about each other in the second half,” Jenerette said. “We’ve got to get closer as a family. And considering the way we played in the second half, I think we made a gigantic step towards that.”

However, three consecutive North Myrtle Beach drives in the second quarter that resulted in long TD passes from Cam Freeman to Xavier Anthony were too big for West to overcome.

“We just blew three coverages. We gave up seven points, besides that,” Jenerette said. “We weren’t doing anything on offense (in the first half). We just made some really good adjustments at halftime and called a great game in the second half.”