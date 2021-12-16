No. 5 South Florence girls remain undefeated after win over Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fifth-ranked South Florence got Darlington star Sommer Joseph in early foul trouble, and the Falcons never recovered. From there, coach David Robinson’s Bruins won 51-42 Thursday night.
Albany Wilson led South with 20 points, followed by Zayniah Snow with 12. They are among the South players who capitalized after Joseph had three fouls by halftime.
“Getting her into foul trouble, we were able to play a lot more man,” said Robinson, whose team is 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A. “When we play man, that speeds up our offense, which is what we like to do.”
It showed, especially during the third quarter.
“We didn’t settle for the 3; we attacked the basket,” Robinson said. “I like to play inside-out so we can attack the basket and get them in even more foul trouble.”
After leading 27-23 at halftime, South attained its first double-digit lead, 35-24, on a basket by Krystal Baker. A couple minutes before that, Joseph was assessed her fourth foul.
“Of course, (Joseph’s foul trouble) affected our rebounding. We needed more of everybody, including our guards, crashing to the boards,” first-year Darlington coach Shaniqua Bennett said. “So, that hurt us when Sommer got in foul trouble.”
South never was able to extend its lead much past 10 points. Darlington (4-3, 1-2) made one final charge midway through the fourth quarter when a JaMera Madison layup and Joseph putback brought the Falcons within 46-40.
But two Wilson free throws, followed by another Baker basket, put the momentum on South’s side for good.
“We had to pressure them more because we were down," said Bennett, whose team was led by Madison’s 16 points (four 3-pointers) “We understood that in order for us to get back into the game, we needed to apply pressure on them. And, we just needed everybody to collectively contribute to what was going on.”
Robinson, meanwhile, is happy his team remains undefeated.
“We just kept playing hard,” Robinson said. “That’s the way we practice. I tell them all the time to practice like they’re playing. When you practice hard, you play hard.”
