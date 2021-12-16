No. 5 South Florence girls remain undefeated after win over Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fifth-ranked South Florence got Darlington star Sommer Joseph in early foul trouble, and the Falcons never recovered. From there, coach David Robinson’s Bruins won 51-42 Thursday night.

Albany Wilson led South with 20 points, followed by Zayniah Snow with 12. They are among the South players who capitalized after Joseph had three fouls by halftime.

“Getting her into foul trouble, we were able to play a lot more man,” said Robinson, whose team is 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A. “When we play man, that speeds up our offense, which is what we like to do.”

It showed, especially during the third quarter.

“We didn’t settle for the 3; we attacked the basket,” Robinson said. “I like to play inside-out so we can attack the basket and get them in even more foul trouble.”

After leading 27-23 at halftime, South attained its first double-digit lead, 35-24, on a basket by Krystal Baker. A couple minutes before that, Joseph was assessed her fourth foul.

