No. 6 Hartsville boys dominate fifth-ranked Wilson

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Hartsville zipped the ball back upcourt and scored on a DeAndre Huggins putback for a 27-26 halftime advantage. Huggins had nine points by halftime and 14 for the game.

"That's the thing for us; you never know who's going to do it next," English said. "We started out in the first quarter with Zykee Knox (finished with 14 points, including eight in the third). De'Andre got it going in the second quarter, and then Jamari in the third. And, it was a team effort in the fourth. They love each other so dearly, they're willing to give the ball to one another. Whoever's the hot man is who they're going to go to."

Dominick Jones led Wilson (12-4, 5-1) with 21 points.

"Defensively, we didn't say sound," Powell said. "We weren't aggressive enough. And basically, in the second half, we didn't make any shots. We had a lot of opportunities, wide-open layups we missed, and we didn't make any 3-pointers. We usually make four or five a game, shooting 11 or 12.

"Hartsville was the better team tonight," he added. "Hats off to (English) and his group. But we're halfway through the region. We knew it was going to be a tough fight against a tough Hartsville squad. We're built for it; we just came up short tonight."