No. 6 Hartsville boys dominate fifth-ranked Wilson

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Sixth-ranked Hartsville saw the latest state rankings before their home clash against No. 5 Wilson. Coach Yusuf English’s Red Foxes made their case their positions should be the other way around.
After leading 27-26 at halftime, Hartsville used its pressure defense and timely shooting to pull away and win 67-47 Tuesday night.
"We just wanted to win the game," said Hartsville coach Yusuf English, whose team improved to 12-5 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-4A. "We didn't even want to win the game; we just wanted to play really good basketball, play really good defense and fight against a really good Wilson team. They're an amazing team, and they're amazingly coached.
"I cannot say enough about (Wilson coach Carlos Powell)," he added. "Not only is he a good coach, he's a good friend of mine. It's always good to go to battle with him, and we just wanted to play good basketball and give the fans a good game."
Throughout the game, Wilson never appeared comfortable against the Red Foxes’ half-court zone which made one push after another to move the ball back in their direction. Just so happened, as Hartsville’s defense was leaving its mark, Jamari Briggs left his with nine points during the third quarter alone.
"Our biggest thing the entire season has been on the defensive side of the ball," English said. "Defense creates offense. We wanted to limit them to one shot. We knew they could get a shot, shoot the 3-ball really well. We just said, 'Hey, we've got to limit them to one shot and then get into our transition offense.'"
Wilson did not make a single 3-pointer Tuesday, and Briggs was just one problem for Wilson's defense.
His 3-pointer atop the key, with 2:25 left in the third quarter, gave Hartsville a 41-29 lead. From there, English’s team maintained its lead around double digits, and even stretched it past 20 during the final three minutes.
During the first half, Hartsville made its share of first-half threats to pull away, building a lead as large as 21-16 on a two-handed dunk by none other than Briggs. Briggs finished with a game-high 23 points.
But Wilson made its first big run, moving within 21-20 on a run ending in Damori Lytch’s putback.
It only grew more intense after that.
After a Zandae Butler layup once again narrowed the Red Foxes’ lead to one (25-24), the Tigers took their first lead since 6-4. The Tigers’ Josh Green stole the ball, and got it to Butler, who missed the layup. But teammate Derrick Daniels was there for a follow-up slam and 26-25 Wilson advantage.
But Hartsville zipped the ball back upcourt and scored on a DeAndre Huggins putback for a 27-26 halftime advantage. Huggins had nine points by halftime and 14 for the game.
"That's the thing for us; you never know who's going to do it next," English said. "We started out in the first quarter with Zykee Knox (finished with 14 points, including eight in the third). De'Andre got it going in the second quarter, and then Jamari in the third. And, it was a team effort in the fourth. They love each other so dearly, they're willing to give the ball to one another. Whoever's the hot man is who they're going to go to."
Dominick Jones led Wilson (12-4, 5-1) with 21 points.
"Defensively, we didn't say sound," Powell said. "We weren't aggressive enough. And basically, in the second half, we didn't make any shots. We had a lot of opportunities, wide-open layups we missed, and we didn't make any 3-pointers. We usually make four or five a game, shooting 11 or 12.
"Hartsville was the better team tonight," he added. "Hats off to (English) and his group. But we're halfway through the region. We knew it was going to be a tough fight against a tough Hartsville squad. We're built for it; we just came up short tonight."
W;6;20;9;12--47
H;10;17;18;22--67
WILSON (47)
Butler 6, Daniels 2, Brown 2, Dominick Jones 21, Brown 4, Green 3, Burgess 7, Lytch 2.
HARTSVILLE (67)
Jamari Briggs 23, LeXander 3, Pendergrass 3, Foman 4, Zykee Knox 14, McFarland 6, DeAndre Huggins 14.
RECORDS: W 12-4 overall, 5-1 Region 6-4A; H 12-5, 4-0.
