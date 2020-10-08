No. 7 West Florence excited for game at top-ranked Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence has stood tall after two games, beating Wilson and Hartsville. But yet another formidable measuring stick awaits the seventh-ranked Knights in tonight’s showdown at top-ranked Myrtle Beach.
“(Myrtle Beach) has the tradition, and they’ve got the No. 1 team in the state. Obviously, when you play at their place, it’s an incredible atmosphere. Honestly, that’s kind of what we want to get to, eventually, here when we get our own stadium, our turf, or own Jumbotron," Knights coach Jody Jenerette said. "We want to have that kind of advantage at our place."
But tonight, the game will be at the Seahawks' place.
“It’s going to be tough, going on the road up there. But this team has proved a lot of people wrong in the first two weeks,” Jenerette said. “I say, let’s go do it again.”
To go along with the Seahawks’ No. 1 ranking, they have a state title from 2018 and a runner-up finish from last season. And this year’s team has some of the key skill players like University of North Carolina commit J.J. Jones. And then, there are Adam Randall and Raykwon Williams.
Not to mention Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger, who took over for the injured Luke Doty (now playing for South Carolina) last year and still guided the Seahawks to the state final.
“(Burger) is athletic and runs their offense really well and puts the ball where it needs to be,” Jenerette said. “And he’s got two of the state’s best receivers in the state of South Carolina (Jones and Randall), except for Clemson, I can tell you that.”
Those players will be involved in perhaps tonight’s key matchup — against the Knights’ experienced secondary led by Virginia Tech commit, Nyke Johnson.
“I think this is a test for ANY secondary, going up against those guys because they’ve obviously done really well this early in the season,” Jenerette said. “We’ve got to make their quarterback a little more uncomfortable. But they’ve done a good job of keeping him comfortable with the screen game and their rollouts and things like that.
“It’s going to take everybody to stop them. It’s going to take all 11,” he added. “Our secondary will probably be the one that everybody looks at. But it will take everybody on defense responding to the challenge and stepping up.”
Although Jenerette is aware of what the Seahawks can do, he’s also confident in his own playmakers, like quarterback George Derrick Floyd, running back Terry McKithen and tight end Dylan Snyder.
“This kind of atmosphere won’t bother (Floyd) one bit, I’ll tell you right now,” Jenerette said. “He’ll thrive in that environment. He wants to play in the spotlight. When he’s on the bus with me riding there tonight, I’ll sure be glad George Derrick Floyd is on the bus with me.”
Jenerette has that same confidence in McKithen.
“He’s played really well for us. We’re not really great up front; our stats might look like we’re blowing people off the ball. But we’re blessed to have players like Terry, George Derrick and Nyke back there that makes us look really good,” Jenerette said. “As for Terry, he is a competitor and loves football, and I think he’ll play well Friday.”
One other goal for West goes back to what Jenerette said earlier about Myrtle Beach’s tradition and atmosphere. Behind that tradition and atmosphere, there is an actual game to be played at 7:05 p.m. on television (CW 21).
“We mentioned that (Tuesday). It’s the pregame that can get you at Myrtle Beach. Just that pregame atmosphere and the way they do things, bouncing around and all that kind of stuff. If we can get through that phase and be ready for kickoff and not be intimidated, that’s 99 percent of the battle at Myrtle Beach,” Jenerette said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!