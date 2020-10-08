No. 7 West Florence excited for game at top-ranked Myrtle Beach

“(Burger) is athletic and runs their offense really well and puts the ball where it needs to be,” Jenerette said. “And he’s got two of the state’s best receivers in the state of South Carolina (Jones and Randall), except for Clemson, I can tell you that.”

Those players will be involved in perhaps tonight’s key matchup — against the Knights’ experienced secondary led by Virginia Tech commit, Nyke Johnson.

“I think this is a test for ANY secondary, going up against those guys because they’ve obviously done really well this early in the season,” Jenerette said. “We’ve got to make their quarterback a little more uncomfortable. But they’ve done a good job of keeping him comfortable with the screen game and their rollouts and things like that.

“It’s going to take everybody to stop them. It’s going to take all 11,” he added. “Our secondary will probably be the one that everybody looks at. But it will take everybody on defense responding to the challenge and stepping up.”

Although Jenerette is aware of what the Seahawks can do, he’s also confident in his own playmakers, like quarterback George Derrick Floyd, running back Terry McKithen and tight end Dylan Snyder.