No. 7 West Florence loses 51-14 to top-ranked Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Seventh-ranked West Florence could not afford to make costly mistakes Friday at top-ranked Myrtle Beach.

The Knights made three of them, and the Seahawks made them pay in dire fashion, converting them into three touchdowns and winning 51-14 Friday night.

After Myrtle Beach took a 17-0 run, West Florence running back Terry McKithen’s 79-yard run set up George Derrick Floyd’s 13-yard touchdown run, and it was a game again.

The teams traded touchdowns before halftime, with McKithen scoring for the Knights from 32 yards. Trailing 24-14 at halftime, West was to get the second half’s opening possession.

But West didn’t convert on fourth down, Myrtle Beach pulled away with an 8-yard TD by Cam Ward. The Seahawks then pulled even further away with two defensive touchdowns by Kenderson Cardaci. Cardaci picked up a McKithen fumble and scored from the 20. Then, he intercepted a pitch by Floyd and did the same thing.

The Knights, who also had a special-teams miscue Myrtle Beach turned into a first-quarter TD, never recovered.

McKithen finished with 129 yards rushing, and Floyd accounted for 155 total yards (95 passing). Tight end Dylan Snyder had two catches for 71 yards.