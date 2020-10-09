 Skip to main content
No. 7 West Florence loses 51-14 to top-ranked Myrtle Beach
Prep Football

WF 2019 HELMET

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Seventh-ranked West Florence could not afford to make costly mistakes Friday at top-ranked Myrtle Beach.

The Knights made three of them, and the Seahawks made them pay in dire fashion, converting them into three touchdowns and winning 51-14 Friday night.

After Myrtle Beach took a 17-0 run, West Florence running back Terry McKithen’s 79-yard run set up George Derrick Floyd’s 13-yard touchdown run, and it was a game again.

The teams traded touchdowns before halftime, with McKithen scoring for the Knights from 32 yards. Trailing 24-14 at halftime, West was to get the second half’s opening possession.

But West didn’t convert on fourth down, Myrtle Beach pulled away with an 8-yard TD by Cam Ward. The Seahawks then pulled even further away with two defensive touchdowns by Kenderson Cardaci. Cardaci picked up a McKithen fumble and scored from the 20. Then, he intercepted a pitch by Floyd and did the same thing.

The Knights, who also had a special-teams miscue Myrtle Beach turned into a first-quarter TD, never recovered.

McKithen finished with 129 yards rushing, and Floyd accounted for 155 total yards (95 passing). Tight end Dylan Snyder had two catches for 71 yards.

West Florence 0 14 0 0 – 14

Myrtle Beach 10 14 20 7 – 51

FIRST QUARTER

MB – Sullivan Hardin 32 FG, 5:43

MB – Keltron Bessant 12 fumble return (Hardin kick), 2:48

SECOND QUARTER

MB – Andrew Doss 25 run (Hardin kick), 10:36

WF – George Derrick Floyd 13 run (Sam Spence kick), 8:58

MB – Cam Ward 1 run (Hardin kick), 4:18

WF – Terry McKithen 32 run (Spence kick), 1:34

THIRD QUARTER

MB – Ward 8 run (Hardin kick), 3:16

MB – Kenderson Cardaci 20 fumble return (Hardin kick), 1:37

MB – Kenderson Cardaci 20 fumble return (kick failed), :41.3

FOURTH QUARTER

MB – Doss 10 run (Hardin kick), 2:59

WILL BE UPDATED

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

