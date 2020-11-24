No Florence Athletics Hall of Fame inductions in 2021

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame will not induct any new members in 2021 because of the pandemic.

“Due to the concern and uncertainty of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision of canceling the 2021 Chick-fil-A Florence Athletic Hall of Fame banquet scheduled in January,” the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame committee tweeted. “We want those who could have been elected to be able to have the full experience and recognition. That process begins with the announcement press conference and concludes with the banquet surrounded by as many family, friends and former teammates as possible.

“We want to thank Chick-fil-A and all of our sponsors for their continued support and understanding of this decision,” the committee added. “We look forward to the 2022 banquet where hopefully the country and world will be in a better place with the virus, and celebrating together will be safer.”