No immediate plans for Memorial Stadium

FLORENCE, S.C. – For years, Memorial Stadium (built in 1949) was home to Florence One Schools’ three high school football teams, in Wilson, West Florence and South Florence. In the early 1970s, that total was even four (McClenaghan, Southside, West Florence, Wilson).

But those days are in the past, as the three current F1S are opening on-campus stadiums. Gerald Holley, West Florence’s second football coach (1971-75) and current chairman of the City-County Stadium Commission, said it’s too early to determine Memorial Stadium’s future.

“There have not been any discussions or talks about the future of it,” Holley said. “I think we will get some people together soon to talk about it. I don’t think we need to get in a big rush.”

According to Holley, the funding for Memorial Stadium’s construction cost $75,000. The city put in $25,000 and the rest of the funds were raised.

A long-term lease existed with the school district, and the city formed a stadium commission to manage it. Holley said terms of the contract were the school district was to pay $5,000 per year or make improvements equal to that amount.