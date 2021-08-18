No immediate plans for Memorial Stadium

FLORENCE, S.C. – For years, Memorial Stadium (built in 1949) was home to Florence One Schools’ three high school football teams, in Wilson, West Florence and South Florence. In the early 1970s, that total was even four (McClenaghan, Southside, West Florence, Wilson).
But those days are in the past, as the three current F1S are opening on-campus stadiums. Gerald Holley, West Florence’s second football coach (1971-75) and current chairman of the City-County Stadium Commission, said it’s too early to determine Memorial Stadium’s future.
“There have not been any discussions or talks about the future of it,” Holley said. “I think we will get some people together soon to talk about it. I don’t think we need to get in a big rush.”
According to Holley, the funding for Memorial Stadium’s construction cost $75,000. The city put in $25,000 and the rest of the funds were raised.
A long-term lease existed with the school district, and the city formed a stadium commission to manage it. Holley said terms of the contract were the school district was to pay $5,000 per year or make improvements equal to that amount.
“Through the years, the school district always made improvements,” Holley said. “I doubt, during my time, the school district made any payments because it had been ahead, because the school district made all the major improvements to the stadium over the years.”
The most recent stadium project was an updated scoreboard, installed in 2017, that cost $29,700 (an interest-free loan of $32,000 was provided by the district for that project).
For history buffs, Holley discussed how Memorial Stadium got its name.
“A lady member of the Florence City Council, probably in the late 1940s, came up with the idea," Holley said. "She wanted an athletic facility for football in honor of the boys and girls of Florence County who fought and some died in World War I and World War II."