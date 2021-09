FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence tweeted Tuesday its Friday home football game against Lugoff-Elgin is canceled.

The Bruins' next game is Sept. 17 at South Pointe.

As for Wilson, its road game against Woodland was canceled, and the Tigers are now looking for a game for Friday.

In the first year of each of Florence One Schools' new football stadiums, each team has lost at least one home game so far.