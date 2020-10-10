North Myrtle Beach makes plays when needed, shuts down Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – The plays were there Friday, Wilson coach Derek Howard, said.

The Tigers simply didn’t make enough of them.

“They didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and we didn’t make a lot of plays,” Howard said following his team’s 38-7 loss to North Myrtle Beach at Memorial Stadium. “We had guys open and weren’t able to get them ball, and when we had a chance to make a play (on defense), it just didn’t happen.

“So we’ve got to be able to continue to put our kids in position to make those plays and trust that they’re going to make them. That’s what this game is all about – making plays.”

The Chiefs certainly made theirs count, especially in the first half. Nyliek Livingston got North Myrtle Beach on the board in the first with an 18-yard TD run. It was his only score of the night, but he surpassed the 100-yard plateau for the third consecutive game with 113 on 21 carriers.

Two big pass plays made it 21-0 before the break. Cameron Freeman found Xavier Anderson for a 43-yard hookup and then converted on a 23-yard pass to Nick Moss.

