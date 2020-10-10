North Myrtle Beach makes plays when needed, shuts down Wilson

FLORENCE, S.C. – The plays were there Friday, Wilson coach Derek Howard, said.
The Tigers simply didn’t make enough of them.
“They didn’t make a lot of mistakes, and we didn’t make a lot of plays,” Howard said following his team’s 38-7 loss to North Myrtle Beach at Memorial Stadium. “We had guys open and weren’t able to get them ball, and when we had a chance to make a play (on defense), it just didn’t happen.
“So we’ve got to be able to continue to put our kids in position to make those plays and trust that they’re going to make them. That’s what this game is all about – making plays.”
The Chiefs certainly made theirs count, especially in the first half. Nyliek Livingston got North Myrtle Beach on the board in the first with an 18-yard TD run. It was his only score of the night, but he surpassed the 100-yard plateau for the third consecutive game with 113 on 21 carriers.
Two big pass plays made it 21-0 before the break. Cameron Freeman found Xavier Anderson for a 43-yard hookup and then converted on a 23-yard pass to Nick Moss.
“You’ve got two guys on those plays that are both playing hard, and they’re both in the same position, and one makes the play and the other doesn’t,” Howard said. “That’s what this game is made of. We didn’t make the plays tonight, but I want guys that at least want to try, and I think our kids played hard. I didn’t question their intensity at all.
“I feel like we matched them in terms of how hard we play but didn’t make the same number of big plays that they did.”
Part of the reason for that was bad field position most of the night and the Chiefs’ defense. Four of Wilson’s first-half drives started inside their own 16-yard line, and the Tigers only had two drives the entire game that started outside their own 25.
That made the sledding even tougher against a big, physical North Myrtle Beach defensive line. The Chiefs held Wilson to only 77 yards rushing until the final two plays of the game where a big run helped the Tigers get to the century mark. Rondell Law had 41 of those in the fourth quarter to lead the team.
“They’re obviously bigger than we were, but that’s no excuse,” Howard said. “We still had the ability to run the football, and we just didn’t do it tonight. We didn’t execute, and that’s something we need to work on moving forward.”
Wilson’s only score came in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Zayshaun Rice. He threw for 133 yards but was held to under 10 rushing.
The Chiefs put the game away in the fourth quarter following the Tigers’ score. Kicker Zane Smith connected on a 40-yard field goal, and North Myrtle Beach got rushing TDs from Elijah Vereen and Devin Montgomery to close the night.
The Chiefs improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-4A play with a road game at Darlington set for next week. Wilson, who fell to 1-2 overall and in region play, will look to rebound next Friday when it faces South Florence.
