NyJae' Hines' late basket gives Wilson 66-64 win over West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – NyJae’ Hines’ basket with 1.2 seconds left gave Wilson a 66-64 win at city rival, West Florence, Tuesday night.

First-year coach Carlos Powell’s Tigers improve to 3-0 in the first game since 2020 for both teams.

West Florence had the ball with less than a minute left and the game tied at 64, but Wilson’s Brycen Boone swiped at the ball dribbled by Knights guard Darren Lloyd. After the ball got loose, Boone pounced on it and called time out with 15.7 seconds remaining.

That set up Wilson’s game-winning play: A motion set during which Zandae Butler handed the ball to Hines, who went to the left side and made the game-winning shot.

It was an impressive win for Wilson, considering the Tigers fell behind 16-5 in the first quarter. West Florence’s Travis Cooper had a lot to do with that, scoring eight of his 12 points during the game’s first eight minutes. But after two short surges, Wilson whittled the deficit to 23-20, and it was a close matchup from there until the game-ending buzzer.