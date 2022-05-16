Olivia Martin's heroics give Hartsville 2-1 win over South Florence

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Olivia Martin's RBI single to left scored pinch-runner Jamarria Pendergrass in the bottom of the seventh to give the Red Foxes a 2-1 win Monday over South Florence in the second round of Class 4A, lower state.

The Bruins will try to keep their season alive in the double elimination bracket Wednesday when they host North Augusta. The winner then plays Friday at Hartsville, where one Red Fox win takes coach Amber Harvey's team to the state finals. If South or North win Friday's first game, another game will be played right after it to decide the lower-state champion.