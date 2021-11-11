One-time Wilson Tiger Jacob Jarrell signs to play baseball at Clemson

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Jacob Jarrell wants to play baseball. After the pandemic cut short his junior season at Wilson High School, he vowed he wouldn’t lose another one.

He then enrolled at Lexington’s P27 Academy in fall 2020 and worked his way to a scholarship offer from Clemson University. He signed his national letter of intent with the Tigers on Wednesday.

“It’s a great school and it has great academics there,” said Jarrell, who was born in Wilmington, N.C., but his family moved to Florence when he was 5. At the time he was born, his mother, Florence Athletic Hall of Famer, Melissa Jarrell (a former South Florence star) was softball coach at UNC Wilmington.

“I grew to love the game of baseball, from the time I first picked a baseball up,” Jarrell said.

Jarrell, who earned his diploma last spring from P27 Academy and is spending his gap year taking courses for college credit, played shortstop and then catcher for Wilson. At P27, he has focused on the catcher position.

“I always feel like I’m in the action,” said Jarrell, whose grandfather, Billy Jarrell, is a past president of the board for the Florence Family YMCA, as well as the S.C. Area Council of the Boys & Girls Club of America.