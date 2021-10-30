Opening-round playoff opponents for Pee Dee prep football teams

FRIDAY
SCHSL
4A
James Island at West Florence
South Florence at Beaufort
Airport at Hartsville
Wilson at South Aiken
3A
Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate
Fox Creek at Dillon
2A
Latta at Cheraw
Columbia at Chesterfield
Barnwell at Marion
Central at Lee Central
Mullins at Philip Simmons
A
Blackville Hilda at Lamar
Ware Shoals at McBee
Cross at C.E. Murray
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
East Clarendon at Whale Branch
Estill at Lake View
Johnsonville at Branchville
HP at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
SCISA
3A
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate
Laurence Manning at Augusta Christian (Ga.)
2A
John Paul II at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Hilton Head Christian
Florence Christian at Beaufort Academy
Hilton Head Prep at Williamsburg Academy
A
Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy
Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward