Opening-round playoff opponents for Pee Dee prep football teams
Opening-round playoff opponents for Pee Dee prep football teams

FRIDAY

SCHSL

4A

James Island at West Florence

South Florence at Beaufort

Airport at Hartsville

Wilson at South Aiken

3A

Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate

Fox Creek at Dillon

2A

Latta at Cheraw

Columbia at Chesterfield

Barnwell at Marion

Central at Lee Central

Mullins at Philip Simmons

A

Blackville Hilda at Lamar

Ware Shoals at McBee

Cross at C.E. Murray

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

East Clarendon at Whale Branch

Estill at Lake View

Johnsonville at Branchville

HP at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

SCISA

3A

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate

Laurence Manning at Augusta Christian (Ga.)

2A

John Paul II at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Florence Christian at Beaufort Academy

Hilton Head Prep at Williamsburg Academy

A

Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

