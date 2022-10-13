Other Pee Dee region races are also compelling

FLORENCE, S.C. − SCHSL region championship races are taking shape, and Region 6-4A isn’t the only one with intrigue.

Check out Region 6-A, where Lamar and Lake View have chances to win Friday and set up a Oct. 21 showdown between them for that region crown. But first, this Friday, the Silver Foxes play at Hannah-Pamplico at 7 p.m. on TV. Coach Daryl King’s No. 8 Wild Gators, meanwhile, host Latta at 7:30 p.m. in their first showdown since 2017.

And how about Region 7-3A, where Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Dillon-Manning game could go a long way toward deciding which team will be crowned in that region. It’s the Wildcats’ homecoming, so Dillon coach Kelvin Roller adds that to his list of motivations for Class 3A’s second-ranked Wildcats.

Let’s go deeper.

LAMAR (4-3 overall, 2-0 region)

AT HANNAH-PAMPLICO (3-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Lamar’s record can be misleading after a challenging non-region slate.

“We didn’t win two in a row the whole time before region play,” Lamar coach Josh Pierce said. “We’ve talked about putting a streak together once we start region play. We’re now 2-0 and want to be 3-0 and working our way to peaking at the right time.”

Silver Fox QB Tyler McManus has passed for 1,265 yards and 13 scores with Montavis Dolford as one of his go-to playmakers. Dolford, meanwhile, has rushed for 340 yards and four scores.

The Raiders bring Jamarcus Williams and his 1,271 rushing yards along with 11 touchdowns. And quarterback Wade Poston has passed for 868 and eight scores.

But H-P coach Jamie Johnson is just as concerned about what McManus does when he isn’t throwing.

“(McManus) is great with his legs. If something isn’t there, he adds a different dimension to their offense,” Johnson said. “He’s probably the best running quarterback we’ve seen so far.”

MANNING (6-1 OVERALL, 2-0)

AT DILLON (7-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Monarchs coach Reggie Kennedy is well aware of Wildcats running back Ty Martin’s 1,239 yards and 13 touchdowns. Not to mention, Dillon’s presence in the trenches with the likes of offensive lineman Josiah Thompson.

“Their running game will be challenging to our offense; they’re so big up front,” Kennedy said. “They’ve got running backs that just wear you down over and over. We’ve got to limit their touches. Our best defense is probably going to be our offense with ball control.”

Roller, meanwhile, is excited to see how his offense fares against Manning defensive end Monteque Rhames, a University of South Carolina commit and Shrine Bowl selection.

“(Manning) is undefeated in the region and playing with a lot of confidence,” Roller said. “They’re coming to Dillon, so we’re expecting the same traditional battle that Dillon and Manning have had over the years.”

If Dillon beats Manning, the Wildcats need future wins over Waccamaw and Georgetown to win the region.

LATTA (5-3, 1-1)

AT LAKE VIEW (5-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Lebron Cobb is the Vikings’ signal caller, and Latta coach Brandon Iseman hopes injured quarterback Kartrell Townsend is good to go in the playoffs.

And then, there is the Vikings’ Jamarion Jones with 1,322 rushing yards and 13 scores.

But Iseman said he’s more concerned about Lake View.

“They’re extremely athletic on offense; they’ve got a lot of home-run guys who can put it in the end zone,” Iseman siad. “We want to control the ball and be physical. Ball control and security will be big keys Friday.”

King, meanwhile, wants Lake View to keep being Lake View after a slow start to the season.

“A lot of that had to do with the coaching; that’s my fault,” said King, who has won state titles at Lake View as a player and coach. “While we preached, the kids bought in at practice and got better. It’s about that Lake View-type kid mentality. That’s all it is.”