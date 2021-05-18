Palmer's no-hitter, late offense keep Bruins alive in 4A playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Aydin Palmer described the moment as a “little hiccup.”
Palmer overthrew the first baseman on a comebacker to the mound – a two-base error that eventually allowed North Augusta to take a first-inning lead Monday in a Class 4A state playoff elimination game.
It turned out to be pretty much the only hiccup Palmer had all game.
Needing a strong start, South Florence got exactly that from its ace as he pitched his third no-hitter of the year – this one across eight innings as the Yellow Jackets managed only two baserunners the entire game.
That allowed the South Florence offense to come up big late as a Mikey Morris’ RBI single in the sixth tied the score, and Luke Miller drove in the game-winning run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth as the Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory.
The Region 6-4A champs (22-4) will now play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Beaufort for another elimination game, with the winner then taking on May River on Friday needing two wins to advance to the lower state final.
“We worked through it,” Palmer said of his early miscue. “… I think that was the biggest thing – we battled. We battled through adversity. ...
“That was huge. That was really huge for us. Just gotta keep the train rolling.”
Palmer, a sophomore left-hander, was one of the main driving forces as he followed his early miscue by retiring 22 straight batters. He struck out nine in the process, and his only other blemish cam when Jaxon Jean reached on a two-out walk in the eighth, but he was quickly picked off.
“I was able to keep my pitch count low ... mix fastball-changeup this time. It wasn’t a curveball this time, but fastball-changeup was working.
“The whole team played great.”
The Bruins’ defense was spot-on all night in helping to keep the Yellow Jackets’ offense at bay. Meanwhile, South Florence’s offense was having its own struggles against North Augusta starter Thomas Monahon.
Through five innings, Monahon allowed only two hits – one to Palmer and one to Mason Lynch, both in the bottom of the third.
But the Bruins were unable to come through with the tying hit until the sixth. After Landon Matthews and Palmer led off the inning with consecutive singles, Morris stepped to the plate two batters later and delivered the big RBI to score Matthews.
“Mikey’s been swinging a hot bat lately,” South Florence coach Kenny Gray said. “He’s been hitting the ball really well for us. He came up in a big situation and he got the base hit and we were able to score the run and tie the game up, and so we were able to build off of that.”
Landon Brown followed with an infield single to load the bases with one out, but Monahon worked out the jam to keep the game tied.
He wasn’t so fortunate in the eighth. Palmer reached on a throwing error and Jake Hardee sacrificed him to second. Morris was intentionally walked, which set the stage for a somewhat strange finish as Monahon seemingly lost his control and plunked both Brown and Miller to score the winning run.
“As the game progressed, we started swinging the bats a little bit better,” Gray said. “It was one of those things where you wonder, ‘All right, when are we going to get the big hit?’ We actually got hit instead, but in the playoffs, you take it any way you can get it.
“We were fortunate tonight. North Augusta is a heck of a baseball team, and we were just able to come out on top tonight.”