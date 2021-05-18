Palmer's no-hitter, late offense keep Bruins alive in 4A playoffs

Palmer, a sophomore left-hander, was one of the main driving forces as he followed his early miscue by retiring 22 straight batters. He struck out nine in the process, and his only other blemish cam when Jaxon Jean reached on a two-out walk in the eighth, but he was quickly picked off.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was able to keep my pitch count low ... mix fastball-changeup this time. It wasn’t a curveball this time, but fastball-changeup was working.

“The whole team played great.”

The Bruins’ defense was spot-on all night in helping to keep the Yellow Jackets’ offense at bay. Meanwhile, South Florence’s offense was having its own struggles against North Augusta starter Thomas Monahon.

Through five innings, Monahon allowed only two hits – one to Palmer and one to Mason Lynch, both in the bottom of the third.

But the Bruins were unable to come through with the tying hit until the sixth. After Landon Matthews and Palmer led off the inning with consecutive singles, Morris stepped to the plate two batters later and delivered the big RBI to score Matthews.