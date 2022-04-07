Parker Winfield's 2-run HR gives South Florence baseball 2-1 win over Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Parker Winfield's two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth gave South Florence a 2-1 win over Hartsville on Thursday night.

The game started Wednesday and went 4 1/2 innings, with the Red Foxes leading 1-0 before weather postponed it. The Bruins were retired in order in Thursday's bottom of the fifth.

But in the sixth, with one out and fellow Bruin Hunter Matthews on first, Winfield blasted a Quez Hadley pitch over the left-center wall. South's Dylan Wiegel who took over Thursday for Wednesday's starter, Aydin Palmer, earned the win. Jake Hardee earned the save.

Hartsville scored Wednesday's lone run on an error.

