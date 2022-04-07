 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Parker Winfield's 2-run HR gives South Florence baseball 2-1 win over Hartsville

  • 0
Resized_20220407005221_IMG_4915.jpeg

South Florence's Parker Winfield (1) is greeted by teammates after rounding the bases for his two-run homer. That was the difference in the game.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Parker Winfield's two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth gave South Florence a 2-1 win over Hartsville on Thursday night.

The game started Wednesday and went 4 1/2 innings, with the Red Foxes leading 1-0 before weather postponed it. The Bruins were retired in order in Thursday's bottom of the fifth.

But in the sixth, with one out and fellow Bruin Hunter Matthews on first, Winfield blasted a Quez Hadley pitch over the left-center wall. South's Dylan Wiegel who took over Thursday for Wednesday's starter, Aydin Palmer, earned the win. Jake Hardee earned the save.

Hartsville scored Wednesday's lone run on an error.

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert