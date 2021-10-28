Passing game could play big factor in South Florence-West Florence matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – This much is known about Friday’s first game between West Florence and South Florence while both teams are ranked: They’re going to run the football.

A lot.

The seventh-ranked Bruins feature a bruising attack led by Malik Terry with 864 yards and seven touchdowns. And, the eighth-ranked Knights feature just as powerful a scheme, led by Terry McKithen with 1,025 yards and 20 scores of his own.

The defenses, of course, are aware and will make stopping the run a priority.

But what about the pass? Those plays might not happen as often as the designed runs. But on Friday, they could prove pivotal in the outcome. For one thing, while the defenses focus on stopping the run, that slant pass or deep ball could result in a big play, or even a touchdown.

And, what if the other team’s defense becomes too concerned about the pass after a big completion? With defenses more spread out as a result, more opportunities could become available for Terry and McKithen to do what they do best.

One of South Florence’s touchdowns last week against top-ranked Myrtle Beach was the result of a slant from Quincy Rhodes to Evin Singletary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}