Passing game could play big factor in South Florence-West Florence matchup

FLORENCE, S.C. – This much is known about Friday’s first game between West Florence and South Florence while both teams are ranked: They’re going to run the football.
A lot.
The seventh-ranked Bruins feature a bruising attack led by Malik Terry with 864 yards and seven touchdowns. And, the eighth-ranked Knights feature just as powerful a scheme, led by Terry McKithen with 1,025 yards and 20 scores of his own.
The defenses, of course, are aware and will make stopping the run a priority.
But what about the pass? Those plays might not happen as often as the designed runs. But on Friday, they could prove pivotal in the outcome. For one thing, while the defenses focus on stopping the run, that slant pass or deep ball could result in a big play, or even a touchdown.
And, what if the other team’s defense becomes too concerned about the pass after a big completion? With defenses more spread out as a result, more opportunities could become available for Terry and McKithen to do what they do best.
One of South Florence’s touchdowns last week against top-ranked Myrtle Beach was the result of a slant from Quincy Rhodes to Evin Singletary.
“(South) has done a really good job of hitting that slant route,” Knights coach Jody Jenerette said. “Those slant routes are where they make their money, and they do that with play action, and that’s tough to defend. The way they’re running the ball, your defense has got to come up. And just when you do that, they can go over you with that deep ball. They can just throw it up with a back-shoulder fade, and their kids are making good plays on them.”
A boost to West Florence’s defense has been the return of defensive back Kelvin Hunter, who has been offered by the University of South Carolina.
“We’re by far the healthiest we’ve been all season on that side,” Jenerette said. “Getting Kelvin back has been huge, being able to play games against people in a different way from the way we’ve been doing.”
When West has the ball, quarterback Deuce Hudson will be the one having to find ways to get the Bruin defense’s focus off McKithen. Jenerette still sees that as a work in progress.
“I think we’re improving throwing the ball; we’re not quite where we need to be,” Jenerette said. “We’ve just got to catch the ball. That has been a problem for us lately. Deuce is doing a good job of getting the ball out. Our guys have to step up and help our running game, because you’re got to take a shot every now and then and spread the field a little bit. We’ve got to see what we’re going to do real quick.”
Jenerette then talked about Hudson’s progress to this point.
“He’s one of those kids who you can see improvements in each time he’s on the field,” Jenerette said. “He’s coachable and a great teammate. He just wants to improve. He’s been told his whole life he’s a basketball kid. And now he says, ‘I like this football thing.’ And, that means a lot to me and how we do things here.”
What Jenerette asks of Hudson for Friday won’t be complicated.
“He has to stay within himself and do what he has done all year,” Jenerette said. “He hasn’t turned the ball over, and he’ll play within himself. And I think he’ll be, ‘Hey, I’m going to make a play.’ And if he goes out and makes a play or two, you never know. We might have a shot.”