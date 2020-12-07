Patriot softball adds Chesterfield first baseman

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball head coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of first baseman Liz Willard of Chesterfield, S.C., to the Patriot program for 2022. She will enroll at FMU next fall.

Willard, 5-8, is a senior at Chesterfield High School, where she plays under the direction of coach Christian Stokes, and previously played for coach Freddie Gaskins. Former FMU hurler Katie Carnes is also an assistant coach for the Rams.

Willard was named to the All-Rookie team for South Carolina in 2017. In her last complete season (sophomore year), she earned All-Region honors after batting .341 with a .438 on-base percentage, and a .992 fielding percentage, while helping the Rams to the Class AA state tournament.

A two-sport athlete (volleyball), she has excelled both on the court and the field, but also in the classroom. She is a member of the Beta Club, an honors student, and was a Teacher Cadet for the 2019-20 school year.