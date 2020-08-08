Peanut Patch Junior Open in full swing

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Peanut Patch Jr Tennis Open is being held in this area, featuring some of the region's top juniors. Play is held at West Florence, South Florence, Wilson, Florence Christian, the Camden Tennis Center, Carolina Academy and Florence Country Club.
Here are scores featuring Florence players:
Boys 18 Singles, Anish Jonah of Florence the #3 seeded player defeated Frank Borden of Durham NC 6-1,6-1 in first round play. As of print Jonah’s second round results are not in. Play is being held at Camden Tennis Center.
Boys 10 Singles, Henry Swink of Florence was defeated in the first round by Blount Williams of Raleigh NC 4-0,4-0 and in the second round by Ryan Hedgecoe of Fayetteville NC 4-0,4-0
Girls 18 Singles, McKenzie Davis of Florence the #2 seeded player defeated Rebecca Steplemen of Hilton Head Island SC 6-3,7-5 in first round play. Davis also defeated Kyndall Ragins of Blythewood SC in the second round 6-3,6-1. Davis plays in the semifinals vs. Emily Ruckno of Hilton Head Island SC Sunday at Byery Park Hartsville SC.
Girls 16 Singles, Claire Nance defeated Lauren Kranis of Clemmons NC 7-5,6-2 in first round play. In second round play Nance was defeated by Gracen Harris of Charleston SC 6-2,6-0. Nance plays Eva Taylor of Raleigh NC in the back draw at 9:30am at Wilson High School. Kate Sansbury of Florence was defeated in first round play by Chase Easterwood of Wake Forest NC 6-0,4-6(5). Sansbury plays Fenton Noriega in the back draw at 8am Sunday morning at Wilson High School.
Girls 14 Singles, Hanna-Marie McKay of Florence SC the #4 Seed was defeated by Bailey White of West End NC 6-2,6-3. McKays back draw match was still in progress at time of print.
Girls 12 Singles, Mahaley Swink of Florence SC the #2 seed defeated Alyssa Ruckno of Hilton Head Island SC in the first round 6-2,6-0. Swink defeated Brynn Bushnell of Isle of Palms SC 6-3,6-1 in her second match and plays in the semifinals Sunday vs Sophia Tauscher #4 seed from Hilton Head Island at 9:45am at the Florence Country Club. Elle Brannon of Florence was defeated in the first round by Anson Daniel of Beaufort SC 4-6,7-6(4),1-0(4). Brannon in the back draw defeated Kyndal Cohen of Hilton Head Island SC 7-5,6-4 and plays Sunday 9:30am at The Florence Country Club. Chandler Hyman of Florence was defeated in the first round by Valerie Johnson of Waxhaw NC 6-3,6-0. Hyman was defeated in the back draw by Aurionna Wisniewski of Mount Pleasant SC 6-7(3),6-0,1-0(6).
Girls 10 Singles, Mary Woods Swink the #1 seed defeated Sophie Alvarez of Cumming Ga 4-1,4-2. In her next match Swink also defeated Saraswati Gowda of Anderson SC 4-0,4-2. Swink plays in the finals Sunday vs. Abby Crawford of Landrum SC at 10:30am at The Florence Country Club. Shelby White of Florence defeated Keira Mullen of Champaign IL 4-0,4-1 in the first round and also defeated Maia Rivera-Cintron of also of Florence SC 4-0,4-0. White was ultimately defeated in the semifinals by Abby Crawford of Landrum SC 4-0,4-1. In the back draw, Rivera Cintron defeated Reagan Greer of Pawleys Island SC 4-1,4-0 and plays 9am Sunday at the Florence Country Club vs R. Barnes.