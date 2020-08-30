Pee Dee Academy baseball’s Oakley commits to Francis Marion University

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy baseball’s All State senior catcher is already mapping out his next moves while beginning a busy final school year participating in multiple sports. He has committed to play baseball at Francis Marion University.

Oakley announced his plans to join the Patriots program back on July 24 while he helped the Florence Post 1 American League baseball team this summer. He thanked everyone that helped him throughout his journey.

“It’s awesome,” Oakley said. “I’m glad to have it over with and be able to relax and enjoy my senior year. I know that is the right place for me and I’m excited.”

Oakley helped lead the Golden Eagles to a pair of state championships as a three-year starter. He led the team as the top hitter in 2019, averaging .405 at the plate and leading with 13 RBI’s and six doubles.

He is ready to contend for another title despite having last season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, he stayed busy contributing with Post 1, helping the team finish with an 18-8 record.

Oakley will remain in top condition before moving up to the next level. He is the Golden Eagles returning All Region wide receiver, coming off a season where he caught 44 passes for 723 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.