Pee Dee Academy baseball’s Oakley commits to Francis Marion University

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy baseball’s All State senior catcher is already mapping out his next moves while beginning a busy final school year participating in multiple sports. He has committed to play baseball at Francis Marion University.
Oakley announced his plans to join the Patriots program back on July 24 while he helped the Florence Post 1 American League baseball team this summer. He thanked everyone that helped him throughout his journey.
“It’s awesome,” Oakley said. “I’m glad to have it over with and be able to relax and enjoy my senior year. I know that is the right place for me and I’m excited.”
Oakley helped lead the Golden Eagles to a pair of state championships as a three-year starter. He led the team as the top hitter in 2019, averaging .405 at the plate and leading with 13 RBI’s and six doubles.
He is ready to contend for another title despite having last season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, he stayed busy contributing with Post 1, helping the team finish with an 18-8 record.
Oakley will remain in top condition before moving up to the next level. He is the Golden Eagles returning All Region wide receiver, coming off a season where he caught 44 passes for 723 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
Oakley is also the varsity basketball team’s second leading scoring averaging 10.8 per game last season.
He settled on FMU as is next destination and looks forward to a new experience.
“It’s close to home and they have fantastic baseball facilities,” he said. “It’s probably some of the best in the county. They’re a great team and a lot of people I know that I played with as kids play at Francis Marion. It was an easy decision.”
Oakley said it’s special playing for Pee Dee Academy.
“We’ve had some really good guys come through there and a lot of guys are in college playing baseball,” he said. “We’re playing for a great coach that has won multiple state championships. It’s been really good to learn from those guys coming up. I’m excited and think we will have a good team this year.”
