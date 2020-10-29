Pee Dee Academy, Carolina Academy meet for 3rd straight year with region title on the line

“We’ve got our work cut out for us if we play like we did the last two games,” Joye said. “We haven’t played well up front; we have not executed as well. We jumped out to a 12-0 lead on Florence Christian and then just didn’t execute well in the second half.”

Solving that issue will be crucial for a Bobcats offense predicated on the run. CA has rushed for 1,544 yards in six games this season with the trio of Austin Brown, Matthew Joye and George Wilder combining for 1,345 of those yards.

“They’ve got plenty of guys that can take the ball and break a big play anytime they touch it,” King said. “They’re a run-oriented team, and they’re going to hand the ball off and try to get outside.

“… They do what they do very well, and you’ve got to slow down the run. But don’t let that fool you. Matthew Joye can throw the ball. They don’t throw it often, but when they do, they’ve got guys that can catch it.”

By contrast, the Golden Eagles have relied more on the arm of quarterback Hudson Spivey, who leads the Pee Dee with 1,355 yards passing and 16 touchdowns. Caleb Oakley has been Spivey’s top target and the top WR in the area as well with exactly 800 yards receiving and 10 of those scores.