Pee Dee Academy, Carolina Academy meet for 3rd straight year with region title on the line

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Carolina Academy has not played up to its standards the past two weeks, coach T.J. Joye said.
Pee Dee Academy hasn’t played at all the past two weeks because of a scheduled bye and another game that was canceled.
It all adds up to a lot of unknowns as the Bobcats and Golden Eagles get ready to meet at 6:30 p.m. today in Lake City with the SCISA Region 2-2A title on the line.
That’s nothing new for these two squads as their late-season game has been the defacto region championship each of the past two years, with the Golden Eagles coming out on top each time.
But Jonathan King’s team (7-0, 3-0) usually isn’t coming into the game off as long a layoff.
“We’ve had good practices each of the last two weeks,” King said. “… We’re a little concerned about the layoff and being in game shape and a little rusty, obviously. Carolina has been playing and we haven't been, so that’s definitely not ideal coming into a game this big at the end of the season like this.”
The Bobcats (5-1, 2-1) are looking to regain the early season form that saw them post at least 40 points in four consecutive games.
Support Local Journalism
That has not been the case the past two weeks, as The Carolina Academy was toppled by Florence Christian 23-20 and followed that with a 20-10 victory over Williamsburg Academy.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us if we play like we did the last two games,” Joye said. “We haven’t played well up front; we have not executed as well. We jumped out to a 12-0 lead on Florence Christian and then just didn’t execute well in the second half.”
Solving that issue will be crucial for a Bobcats offense predicated on the run. CA has rushed for 1,544 yards in six games this season with the trio of Austin Brown, Matthew Joye and George Wilder combining for 1,345 of those yards.
“They’ve got plenty of guys that can take the ball and break a big play anytime they touch it,” King said. “They’re a run-oriented team, and they’re going to hand the ball off and try to get outside.
“… They do what they do very well, and you’ve got to slow down the run. But don’t let that fool you. Matthew Joye can throw the ball. They don’t throw it often, but when they do, they’ve got guys that can catch it.”
By contrast, the Golden Eagles have relied more on the arm of quarterback Hudson Spivey, who leads the Pee Dee with 1,355 yards passing and 16 touchdowns. Caleb Oakley has been Spivey’s top target and the top WR in the area as well with exactly 800 yards receiving and 10 of those scores.
PDA is not one-dimensional, however, as Coleby Sinclair’s 551 yards rushing and 7 TDs would indicate.
“They’re dangerous with the run and the pass,” coach Joye said. “Offensively they’re good. We’ve got to execute and play our assignments across the board. You can’t take a play off with them.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!