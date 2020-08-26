Pee Dee Academy football team adds depth for potential deep playoff run

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach Jonathan King and the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles were excited to get their first week in full pads as they prepare for the upcoming season. The squad is 17-5 in the past two seasons and returns more than a few experienced players to make another potential playoff run.
“When you put the pads on the first day everybody likes to hit,” King said. “They get excited about hitting and that’s football. It raises the intensity level up a notch.”
King said the difference in this year’s team is losing a lot of good leadership.
“We have to have some young guys step up. But as far as difference goes, we have a lot more depth returning,” he said. “I think we have the ability to have more people to plug in and play, which will be a big thing for us.”
King said the team also features more size on the offensive line. Leading up to the season opener, King said he wants to improve consistency, but he thinks the team’s edge will be its conditioning.
“I feel like we are going to be tough, strong and physical and really rise up to the challenge,” he said.
OFFENSE
Sophomore quarterback Hudson Spivey returns as the starter.
“He has gotten a lot better and worked really hard in the offseason,” King said. “He is still young but it’s unbelievable how much of an improvement he has made getting bigger, faster and more confident.
Spivey said it feels great to have a lot players returning.
“I feel like we have one of the best offenses around,” Spivey said. “We got a lot of mature players and a lot of great athletes on our team. I feel really good about that.”
Colby Sinclair is the returning starter at running back and playmaker.
Senior Caleb Oakley is an All-Region wide receiver called to step up in place of the school’s all-time leading receiver, Connor Gasque.
“He will be our go-to receiver and he is capable and a very talented young man,” King said.
Oakley said he expects the offense to be a huge factor.
“I have some really big shoes to fill, but I think we really have a special team and wide receivers this year,” he said.
Junior offensive lineman Dylan Carter said the team is returning four out of five starters and adding Green Sea Floyds transfer Holden Caulder.
“We are looking alright and looking to be solid on the offensive line,” Carter said.
Carter is also the starting inside linebacker.
DEFENSE
Senior safety Ryan Forney leads the defense as one of the team’s top tacklers.
Forney said the unit didn’t lose many seniors and have most of the returning starters back.
“I have very high expectations for the defense this season,” Forney said.
Forney said the team is working through a unique offseason and progressing really good.
“We were a very strong run-stopping team last year and our pass defense is getting really good too,” Forney said.
Other key returners include linebacker Colton Caulder along with defensive linemen Sam Gasque and Landon Tyler.
