Pee Dee Academy QB Hudson Spivey having a super-sophomore year

His father, using his experience from coaching the secondary, then gave some key advice.

“He just said to never second-guess yourself,” Spivey said. “Everybody is going to be watching your eyes. Just never second-guess yourself.”

After the Eagles’ loss to Carolina Academy in the region championship game, the playoffs were ahead. And Spivey didn’t put too much pressure on himself.

“I just felt it was my responsibility to show positivity, not show that I was the only person that gets on track. Just show positivity as in me just going out there and running the sprints just like anybody else, not taking anything off just because we lost,” Spivey said. “Just go out there and work hard.”

At that age, leading by example often leads to greater leverage in leading vocally for the future. Key advice from King set the tone for that.

“He preaches to me about family, and these are more than just my teammates. They are my brothers,” Spivey said. “These are my brothers from now on.”

And off they go together toward a second-round game Friday at last year’s state runner-up, Hilton Head Christian.