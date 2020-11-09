Pee Dee Academy QB Hudson Spivey having a super-sophomore year

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy quarterback Hudson Spivey comes from a family of champions.
His grandfather, Lon, is the school’s athletic director and coached the program to SCISA 8-man state championships 1991 and ’95. Spivey’s uncle, Stump, was the starting center on the first one. Spivey's father, Splinter, was a starting receiver on the second.
But don’t expect Hudson Spivey to talk about his family success on the football field.
Or even himself.
Instead, he’d rather make sure others are recognized: Holden Calder, Zachary Martin, Jacob Rouse, Kaiden Shaffer, Peyton Hardee. They were the Eagles’ starting offensive linemen Friday during a 49-28 victory over Beaufort Academy in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
But that’s not all. Spivey also wanted to make sure props were given to Bradley Tarte, who stepped Friday in for Shaffer after a first-quarter injury. And don’t forget Hardee, who stepped in for Coleman Kimbrell, who is out with an injury.
“There’s really no ‘I’ in this,” Spivey said. “It’s easy stepping up in the pocket when the offensive line is blocking that good.”
To Spivey, his own 291 yards and four touchdown passes in that game are an afterthought. But to anyone else watching, the sophomore is one of SCISA’s biggest passing threats with 1,699 yards and 20 touchdowns.
“With his ability to throw the ball, obviously it allows us to get the ball to our playmakers in open space and that has allowed our wide receivers the chance to have a good year catching the ball,” PDA coach Jonathan King said.
Caleb Oakley was the target on most of those passes, accounting for 994 yards and 13 scores. But nine other receivers have caught at least one pass, and Spivey has accounted for 109 of the Eagles' 110 completions.
Suffice to say, that’s impressive.
“He can make all those throws. He’s got that big arm,” King said. “He’s tall and only a sophomore and still has a lot of growing to do. And he’s going to get nothing but better. He sees the field better and makes good decisions behind center. For a young guy, considering everything that he’s done, that IS impressive.”
Spivey got his inspiration for playing football, of course, from watching his grandfather and father coach. After Lon retired from coaching, Splinter coached PDA’s football team for four years and has been helping coach the secondary at Dillon High School for the past seven years.
But when Hudson was on PDA’s junior varsity team as a sixth-grader, he instead started at middle linebacker. Once he discovered throwing the ball, he trended toward his current position.
“With a lot of good teaching, I just carried it out,” Spivey said.
His father, using his experience from coaching the secondary, then gave some key advice.
“He just said to never second-guess yourself,” Spivey said. “Everybody is going to be watching your eyes. Just never second-guess yourself.”
After the Eagles’ loss to Carolina Academy in the region championship game, the playoffs were ahead. And Spivey didn’t put too much pressure on himself.
“I just felt it was my responsibility to show positivity, not show that I was the only person that gets on track. Just show positivity as in me just going out there and running the sprints just like anybody else, not taking anything off just because we lost,” Spivey said. “Just go out there and work hard.”
At that age, leading by example often leads to greater leverage in leading vocally for the future. Key advice from King set the tone for that.
“He preaches to me about family, and these are more than just my teammates. They are my brothers,” Spivey said. “These are my brothers from now on.”
And off they go together toward a second-round game Friday at last year’s state runner-up, Hilton Head Christian.
A win there and PDA will have an opportunity to win the school’s first state championship in 11-man football – against the Carolina Academy-Orangeburg Prep winner on Nov. 21 at Charleston Southern University.
“It would mean the world to me to bring a state championship home one day,” Spivey said. “My granddad has coached here, my dad has coached here. It would be an amazing feeling.”
