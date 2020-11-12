Pee Dee Academy’s Oakley signs to play with Francis Marion University baseball

MULLINS, S.C. – Less than a week ago, Pee Dee Academy senior Caleb Oakley was catching a dozen passes for 154 yards while adding four touchdowns to help his football team advance a game away from the SCSIA state championship. He continued to handle business this week as the four-year starting catcher for the Golden Eagles baseball team signed a national letter of intent to play at Francis Marion University Wednesday.
“It’s National Signing Day around the country and I’m just excited to know where I’m going,” Oakley said. “This has been a dream of mine since I was little and just a dream come true.”
Oakley committed to the Patriots on July 24 while playing American Legion baseball with Florence Post 1.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Oakley said. “They got a bunch of good guys coming in and I think we are going to be really good over the next couple of years. I’m really excited to get down there and get to work.”
Oakley said FMU baseball was the team he wanted to join because of his relationship with the coaches.
“I really enjoy talking to the coaches,” he said. “I think they like me and I really like them. Francis Marion is close to home and I can come back whenever I want to and the facilities are just as nice as anywhere in the country.”
Oakley said he is looking forward to his senior season playing for the Golden Eagles where he has won two state championships.
Baseball coach Brian Davis is a former pitcher at FMU and said the team is getting a player that works hard.
“He tries to excel in everything that he does and that is awesome to see,” Davis said. “When he is doing something, he is giving you everything he has for that goal.”
Davis said Oakley has caught some big arms since early in his career as a freshman.
“He has been very good defensively for us and has been even better offensively in the later part of his career,” Davis said. “I’m excited for him and expect him to have a big year.”
Davis said it was very special to have another Pee Dee Academy baseball player join the Patriots program.
“I think we have a really good team and I’m excited to get to work competing for a state championship,” he said. Oakley currently leads the football team at wide receiver with 47 receptions, racking up 994 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
“We’ve never missed the playoffs since I’ve been here,” he said. “It feels awesome. We’ve been to two state championships so I’m looking forward to going back to a third one.”
Oakley said he was happy to celebrate signing day with his parents Kelvin and Tracey Oakley along with his younger brother Gavin Oakley.
“They’ve been my backbone my entire life,” Caleb Oakley said. “My dad was big on baseball and he loves it. Ever since I was little we would go to the back-yard and he would throw balls to me and hit them.”
Caleb and sophomore Gavin will be teammates this upcoming season on the varsity baseball team.
“He’s good,” Caleb Oakley said. “He always pushes me and I push him. I think it should be fun to watch him coming up too.”
Tracy Oakley said she was super proud.
“God has blessed him in so many ways and we’re just so excited to see how he is going to use him at Francis Marion and on the ball-field,” she said. “He is an amazing young man.”
Kelvin Oakley, a former Mullins High School baseball player said they’re proud of watching their son’s effort every year.
“All the drive that he had since a small child working harder than the next kid continued to the high school level, staying after practice and wanting to be the best,” he said. “Not only that but seeing how God has blessed him from a spiritual stand-point and how involved he is with his church and how he takes leadership roles when those opportunities come up.”
The Oakley’s are also excited to see their sons hit the baseball diamond together.
“We’ve been waiting on that for years now,” Tracy Oakley said.
Kelvin Oakley said as one of the assistant coaches for the team he has been looking forward to it.
“It’s just seems hard to believe how fast these years have gone,” he said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!