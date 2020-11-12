Pee Dee Academy’s Oakley signs to play with Francis Marion University baseball

Oakley said he was happy to celebrate signing day with his parents Kelvin and Tracey Oakley along with his younger brother Gavin Oakley.

“They’ve been my backbone my entire life,” Caleb Oakley said. “My dad was big on baseball and he loves it. Ever since I was little we would go to the back-yard and he would throw balls to me and hit them.”

Caleb and sophomore Gavin will be teammates this upcoming season on the varsity baseball team.

“He’s good,” Caleb Oakley said. “He always pushes me and I push him. I think it should be fun to watch him coming up too.”

Tracy Oakley said she was super proud.

“God has blessed him in so many ways and we’re just so excited to see how he is going to use him at Francis Marion and on the ball-field,” she said. “He is an amazing young man.”

Kelvin Oakley, a former Mullins High School baseball player said they’re proud of watching their son’s effort every year.