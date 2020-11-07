Pee Dee Academy’s Sinclair rushes for 215 yards in 49-28 playoff win over Beaufort Academy

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy coach Jonathan King said his team had no trouble getting ready for their SCISA Class 2 first round match-up against Beaufort Friday night. Pee Dee Academy’s offense outscored their opponents 27-6 in the second half on the way to a 49-28 win.

“They were upset about losing last week,” King said. “They were locked-in and focused all week at practice. I think we’re mature enough and got good leadership. The kids were ready to roll.”

Pee Dee Academy (7-1) will hit the road to face Hilton Head Christian.

Next week we got a tall order,” he said. “They’re a really good football team.

“We felt like we to come out and execute,” King said. “

King said the team played really good defense.

“We’re very proud of our kids and the work that they put in,” he said.

Senior defensive end Sam Gasque said he felt his squad played hard.

“We got a good win,” Gasque said. “We came in Monday practiced hard, got stuff and got the win today. I think we did really well and stopped the run.”