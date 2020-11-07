Pee Dee Academy’s Sinclair rushes for 215 yards in 49-28 playoff win over Beaufort Academy

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy coach Jonathan King said his team had no trouble getting ready for their SCISA Class 2 first round match-up against Beaufort Friday night. Pee Dee Academy’s offense outscored their opponents 27-6 in the second half on the way to a 49-28 win.
“They were upset about losing last week,” King said. “They were locked-in and focused all week at practice. I think we’re mature enough and got good leadership. The kids were ready to roll.”
Pee Dee Academy (7-1) will hit the road to face Hilton Head Christian.
Next week we got a tall order,” he said. “They’re a really good football team.
“We felt like we to come out and execute,” King said. “
King said the team played really good defense.
“We’re very proud of our kids and the work that they put in,” he said.
Senior defensive end Sam Gasque said he felt his squad played hard.
“We got a good win,” Gasque said. “We came in Monday practiced hard, got stuff and got the win today. I think we did really well and stopped the run.”
Pee Dee Academy defensive lineman Jacob Rouse recovered a fumble on the Eagles opening drive. However, Beaufort Academy forced a sack fumble on the Golden Eagles first possession. The turnover led to a 50-yard touchdown run from Ja’Sean Lawson, keeping his balance spinning off two tackles to take an 8-0 lead at the 11:12 mark in the first quarter. 0.
Pee Dee Academy quarterback Hudson Spivey and wide receiver Caleb Oakley began to immediately form a connection, hooking up on 31-yard toss to set up shop in the red zone. Oakley snagged a 12-yard touchdown pass to put the Golden Eagles on the board down 8-6.
Ryan Forney’s 31-yard catch on Pee Dee Academy’s next possession down to the 12-yard line led to a one yard touchdown from Oakley on the keeper to give the Golden Eagles a 12-8 lead at the 4:05 mark in the first quarter.
Hudson threw for 145 yards in the quarter while Oakley already had 101 total yards, 88 receiving in the quarter.
Pee Dee Academy added to their lead with a 20-yard field goal from Drew Singletary to go up 15-8.
Beaufort’s Jaxen Porter responded with a big play 78-yard reception down near the goal-line, settingup a short touchdown run from quarterback Braydon Dineen. Lawson’s two-point conversion run gave the team a 16-15 advantage with 4:03 remaining in the second quarter.
Pee Dee Academy quickly marched down the field capping off the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass from Spivey to Oakley for the 22-16 halftime lead.
Running back Colby Sinclair put the game away in the second half for Pee Dee Academy. His 55-yard TD run was the first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter putting the Golden Eagles ahead 28-16.
Landyn Tyler’s fumble recovery set up another red zone score from Pee Dee Academy with Spivey connecting on an 11-yard touchdown to Colton Caulder.
Sinclair followed up with a 91-yard touchdown run for a commanding 42-16 lead in third quarter.
“I got to give it all to the line,” Sinclair said. “I couldn’t have done nothing without them. The win gives us a lot of confidence. I think the younger guys stepped-up and did good tonight.
Sinclair rushed for 215 yards on 16 carries.
Spivey completed 21-of-33 passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns.
Oakley hauled-in 12 catches for 154 yards and scored four total touchdowns.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!