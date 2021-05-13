 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Academy softball loses in state championship series' deciding game
Pee Dee Academy softball loses in state championship series' deciding game

Resized_20210513012610_IMG_2325.jpeg

Pee Dee Academy senior left fielder, Tess Deavers (2), is consoled by assistant coach, Jake Hyatt, after the Golden Eagles lost 10-0 to Colleton Prep in Thursday's deciding game of the SCISA Class 2A state championship series.

 Scott Chancey

MANNING, S.C. -- Colleton Prep scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, winning the SCISA Class 2A state championship Thursday over Pee Dee Academy at Laurence Manning.

The game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

Third-year Pee Dee Academy coach Will Eskridge's team ends the season at 27-6.

WILL BE UPDATED

