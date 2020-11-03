Pee Dee Academy softball’s Hyatt commits to Presbyterian College

MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy Lady Golden Eagles softball player Gracyn Hyatt is a junior but is already plotting the course on the next step to her athletic experience. Hyatt has verbally committed to play softball at Presbyterian College.
“It’s feels amazing,” Hyatt said of making the decision. “It’s like a bunch of pressure taken off my shoulders.”
Hyatt plans to join the Blue Hose softball program after drawing interest from several schools.
“I’ve always loved Presbyterian College and the coaches and everyone made me feel like it was a family,” Hyatt said. “It’s a good spot for me.”
Hyatt picked-up the game of softball when she was four years old and has played competitively on a national level since she was 12. She currently plays middle infield for Lady Lightning Gold-Pedy 18u travel ball team coached by Pedy Roberts.
Her experience in travel ball has been an asset.
“We always knew she was the next one coming up to be special,” Roberts said. “She represents what we stand for with LLG very well. Knowing how hard she works and her commitment level, we felt sure her time was coming. We look forward to seeing Gracyn do big things as she finishes high school with Pee Dee and as she moves on to PC.”
Hyatt played in Latta in seventh and eighth grade before joining Pee Dee Academy softball her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Hyatt and her friends from Latta won the Dixie Youth World Series in 2015 at Louisiana. She was also chosen to play in the USA Softball All-American games in Oklahoma City in 2017. She helped immediately for the Lady Golden Eagles as a freshman, leading the team to a state runner-up finish. She batted .432 with 22 RBIs for the season and also received All-State honors. Only the COVID-19 pandemic could stop her production her sophomore year as the season was cut short. Hyatt still managed to bat .444 with 10 RBIs in 12 games.
Golden Eagles coach Will Eskridge said he was happy and proud when heard of Hyatt’s opportunity to play college softball.
“She’s a very dedicated player with a tremendous work ethic,” he said. “I don’t know anyone who gets in more swings every week than Graycn, and she’d field balls anytime you’re willing to hit them. Lots of girls work hard in season, she works on her game all year long. It makes you feel good for an athlete to see the hard work pay off in their on-field performance and for a program like PC to recognize it. Graycn has a knack for getting hits during key moments in games for us, and while it will be fun to watch what she’s able to do at the next level, I’m looking forward to having her in our lineup for two more seasons.”
Hyatt said playing as a middle infielder at Pee Dee Academy is amazing.
“It’s just a big family and it’s great,” she said.
Hyatt feels the team will do pretty well this season and is already on her game during the offseason.
Hyatt is the daughter of Jake and Phyllis Hyatt. She credits her dad for loving the sport.
“My dad played travel ball and he had me start from t-ball and it went from there,” she said. “They’re super supportive. They’re amazing. They were extremely happy for me and they had my back the whole time.’
The late Michael Rogers and Bruno Godwin are also coaches that have had big influence.
Off the field, Hyatt plays for the varsity volleyball team. She plans to major in Occupational Therapy in college.
