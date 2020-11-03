Pee Dee Academy softball’s Hyatt commits to Presbyterian College

Hyatt and her friends from Latta won the Dixie Youth World Series in 2015 at Louisiana. She was also chosen to play in the USA Softball All-American games in Oklahoma City in 2017. She helped immediately for the Lady Golden Eagles as a freshman, leading the team to a state runner-up finish. She batted .432 with 22 RBIs for the season and also received All-State honors. Only the COVID-19 pandemic could stop her production her sophomore year as the season was cut short. Hyatt still managed to bat .444 with 10 RBIs in 12 games.

“She’s a very dedicated player with a tremendous work ethic,” he said. “I don’t know anyone who gets in more swings every week than Graycn, and she’d field balls anytime you’re willing to hit them. Lots of girls work hard in season, she works on her game all year long. It makes you feel good for an athlete to see the hard work pay off in their on-field performance and for a program like PC to recognize it. Graycn has a knack for getting hits during key moments in games for us, and while it will be fun to watch what she’s able to do at the next level, I’m looking forward to having her in our lineup for two more seasons.”