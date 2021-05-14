Pee Dee Academy softball team's stellar season ends in state finals

On Thursday, Colleton Prep's offense connected often against Golden Eagle star Jordan Perritt, who was Game 1's winner. The War Hawks chased her by first inning's end when they already led 2-0 on winning pitcher Haley Bootle's two-run double.

Colleton Prep only widened its lead against reliever Allison Carter with Becca Martin's two-run single and then scoring a short time later on an error.

After Colleton Prep increased its lead to 6-0, PDA had its best chance to score by placing runners at first and second with nobody out. But Lizzie McCaskill grounded into a fielder's choice at third, and Perritt and Gracyn Hyatt flied out to end the inning.

"We could just never catch a break," Eskridge said. "The balls we put into play, they made plays. They made some great catches, and their shortstop just made some really good plays, and they just took it from us."

After increasing the lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Colleton Prep closed the game out in the fifth — with two outs. With the bases loaded, Taylor Tomedolskey reached on an outfield error, and that cleared those bases, and the game was over.

But 27 wins and an undefeated region championship run is just part of what made this season special in Eskridge's eyes.