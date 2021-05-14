Pee Dee Academy softball team's stellar season ends in state finals

MANNING, S.C. — Colleton Prep scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back, winning 10-0 to capture the SCISA Class 2A state championship Thursday over Pee Dee Academy on the neutral field at Laurence Manning Academy.
The game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule, and third-year Pee Dee Academy coach Will Eskridge's team ends the season at 27-6.
"We just got outplayed," Eskridge said. "It seemed to be their day. They hit the ball well, made plays on defense. And when you give up five runs in the first inning, that's awfully tough to come back from."
Pee Dee Academy had reached a state championship series for the third consecutive full season. The Eagles won it all in 2018 — the final season under then-coach Bill Rogers. Then, under Eskridge, PDA lost in the state final against Marlboro Academy the season after that.
After the 2020 campaign was canceled by the pandemic, this year's Golden Eagles made another spectacular run with enough pitching and hitting to carry on after 2018 state championship star Bailee Elvington's graduation.
PDA won 11-5 in Monday's Game 1 of this year's state championship series before losing 5-4 in Tuesday's Game 2.
"I thought our spirits were fine," Eskridge said about his team after that Game 2 loss. "Even today, right up until the end, I thought our dugout had plenty of life. I was proud of the way the girls conducted themselves even though things weren't going our way."
On Thursday, Colleton Prep's offense connected often against Golden Eagle star Jordan Perritt, who was Game 1's winner. The War Hawks chased her by first inning's end when they already led 2-0 on winning pitcher Haley Bootle's two-run double.
Colleton Prep only widened its lead against reliever Allison Carter with Becca Martin's two-run single and then scoring a short time later on an error.
After Colleton Prep increased its lead to 6-0, PDA had its best chance to score by placing runners at first and second with nobody out. But Lizzie McCaskill grounded into a fielder's choice at third, and Perritt and Gracyn Hyatt flied out to end the inning.
"We could just never catch a break," Eskridge said. "The balls we put into play, they made plays. They made some great catches, and their shortstop just made some really good plays, and they just took it from us."
After increasing the lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Colleton Prep closed the game out in the fifth — with two outs. With the bases loaded, Taylor Tomedolskey reached on an outfield error, and that cleared those bases, and the game was over.
But 27 wins and an undefeated region championship run is just part of what made this season special in Eskridge's eyes.
"It's just a really great group of girls," Eskridge said. "There were no chemistry issues, we all got along, there was no drama on the team. We've hit the ball well all season. We probably didn't hit the ball as well this series. But it was a great season."