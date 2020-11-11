Pee Dee Academy's Caleb Oakley signs to play baseball at FMU

MULLINS, S.C. -- Pee Dee Academy catcher Caleb Oakley signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Francis Marion University.

"When I went on my first visit, I really enjoyed talking with the coaches, and another good thing is it's not too far from home so I can come back whenever I want to," said Oakley, a member of PDA's state championships teams in 2017 and '18. "And (FMU) has one of the nicest baseball facilities I have seen. It's one of the best in the country."

Oakley then took time to reflect upon his time so far while playing for coach Brian Davis and the Golden Eagles.

"I'll always remember the good times. I have had the chance to play with a lot of good players who have also gone on to play in college," Oakley said. "I just hope to take the lessons I learned from them and then try to apply that at the next level."