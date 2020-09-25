Pee Dee Classic set for 25th running

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray got a look at the T-shirts for this year’s Pee Dee Classic the other day, and admittedly, one thought came to mind.
“They kind of made me feel old,” said Gray, the South Florence cross country coach and event co-organizer. “To think that we’ve done this 25 years in a row now.”
Gray has been there since the beginning and is more than glad to see this year’s special anniversary come to fruition with everything that’s happened since March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Back in June, we weren’t even sure if we were going to have a (high school) season or not, so we’ll deal with and adapt however we need to,” he said.
The 25th annual Pee Dee Classic will run Saturday at Freedom Florence with four scheduled races, starting with the Boys' 5K at 9 a.m. The Girls' 5K will then begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. with the Boys' Open (10 a.m.) and Girls' Open (10:30 a.m.) races to follow.
Last year saw the highest number of registered runners competing with a little over 600 across more than 25 teams. It was a far cry from when the event started with only 10 teams.
“Over the years it’s continued to grow, and I think this year we have right around 20 teams coming,” Gray said. “It’s not quite as big as it was last year, and that’s understandable with the situation that we’re in right now.
“But we’re just happy to have a season right now and to be able to do this once again.”
Regardless, the field will feature a number of area schools and perennial state title contenders. Hosts Florence South and West Florence are running along with Wilson, Darlington and Hartsville. Several local SCISA and SCACS schools return as well along with a number of Grand Strand regulars such as North Myrtle Beach, Waccamaw, Conway and Socastee.
“It will be a good field,” Gray said. “When you run against teams that will be running Saturday, you’ll get an idea of where your team is at this point in the season and what you need to do to get better for the end of the season.”
With the way this year has played out, there won’t be anything special planned for the 25th running, Gray said, and actually the post-race awards events will not take place because of the safety and social distancing measures in place for the event.
“We have our protocols for the beginning and end of each race to keep everybody safe,” Gray said. “We’ll get the results handed out to everybody later, because we won’t have an awards ceremony or anything like that.
“We’re just trying to do things to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible.”
