Pee Dee Classic set for 25th running

FLORENCE, S.C. – Kenny Gray got a look at the T-shirts for this year’s Pee Dee Classic the other day, and admittedly, one thought came to mind.

“They kind of made me feel old,” said Gray, the South Florence cross country coach and event co-organizer. “To think that we’ve done this 25 years in a row now.”

Gray has been there since the beginning and is more than glad to see this year’s special anniversary come to fruition with everything that’s happened since March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Back in June, we weren’t even sure if we were going to have a (high school) season or not, so we’ll deal with and adapt however we need to,” he said.

The 25th annual Pee Dee Classic will run Saturday at Freedom Florence with four scheduled races, starting with the Boys' 5K at 9 a.m. The Girls' 5K will then begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. with the Boys' Open (10 a.m.) and Girls' Open (10:30 a.m.) races to follow.

Last year saw the highest number of registered runners competing with a little over 600 across more than 25 teams. It was a far cry from when the event started with only 10 teams.