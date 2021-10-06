Pee Dee Football Capsules, October 6, 2021

NOTES: Myrtle Beach leads series 7-2 and has won the previous four meetings….The teams’ first meeting was in 1967 with the Red Foxes winning 45-12…. Anderson has rushed for 617 yards and eight touchdowns, and McDaniel has 584 and eight. Hartsville Quarterback McKendrie Douglas has 659 passing yards and six touchdowns, and he has 188 rushing and another score….Anderson has been offered by Kentucky, and Burger has committed to Appalachian State….Burger passed for 101 yards in last week’s 14-7 win against West Florence.