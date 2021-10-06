Pee Dee Football Capsules, October 6, 2021

HARTSVILLE (2-3 OVERALL, 2-0 REGION 6-4A) AT MYRTLE BEACH (3-1, 2-0)
WHEN: 7:05 p.m. Friday
TV: WWMB (Spectrum channel 8)
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
WHERE: Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium (705 33rd Avenue North, Myrtle Beach)
LAST MEETING: 2020, Myrtle Beach won 40-35
KEY PLAYERS: H: RB J’Shawn Anderson, RB Carmello McDaniel. MB: QB Ryan Burger, RB Malachi Washington
NOTES: Myrtle Beach leads series 7-2 and has won the previous four meetings….The teams’ first meeting was in 1967 with the Red Foxes winning 45-12…. Anderson has rushed for 617 yards and eight touchdowns, and McDaniel has 584 and eight. Hartsville Quarterback McKendrie Douglas has 659 passing yards and six touchdowns, and he has 188 rushing and another score….Anderson has been offered by Kentucky, and Burger has committed to Appalachian State….Burger passed for 101 yards in last week’s 14-7 win against West Florence.
SOUTH FLORENCE (5-1 OVERALL, 2-0 REGION 6-4A) AT WILSON (1-4, 1-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Tiger Stadium (1411 E. Old Marion Highway, Florence)
RADIO: 96.3-FM/1230-AM ESPN Radio
LAST MEETING: 2020, Wilson won 26-7
KEY PLAYERS: SF: QB Quincy Rhodes, RB Tyae McWhite. W: WR Zandae Butler, RB Rondell Law.
NOTES: This will be Wilson’s homecoming game, the first at Tiger Stadium….South Florence leads series 32-26. The teams first played in 1975 with the Bruins winning 21-0. Since taking over for the injured LaNorris Sellers at quarterback, Rhodes has 201 yards and four touchdowns. McWhite, meanwhile, has rushed for 569 yards and eight touchdowns. For Wilson, Butler has 368 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Tigers’ A.J. Williams has made two interceptions.
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (5-1 OVERALL, 2-0 REGION 2-3A) AT PORTER-GAUD (4-3, 1-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: John Singleton Stadium (300 Albemarle Road, Charleston)
LAST MEETING: 2020, Trinity Collegiate won 21-14
KEY PLAYERS: TC: RB Reggion Bennett, RB Tre McLeod. P-G: RB Freeman Barber, QB Ellis Chang.
NOTES: Bennett has rushed for 1,021 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. McLeod has 742 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 9.9 yards per carry…. Barber has rushed for 480 yards and six touchdowns, and Chang has rushed for 163 and two. Passing, Chang has accounted for 234 yards and two scores.