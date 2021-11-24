 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 24, 2021
Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 24, 2021

WEST FLORENCE (10-2) AT BEAUFORT (11-2)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Beaufort High School (84 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort)

RADIO: 96.3/1230 AM ESPN Radio (West Florence)

LIVE STREAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFwFPTHZXQc

LAST MEETING: 2020, Beaufort won 45-14

KEY PLAYERS -- WF: RB Terry McKithen, QB Deuce Hudson. B: QB Tyler Haley, WR Kacy Fields.

NOTES: Beaufort leads the series 2-0. The first time the teams met was in 2004, in the playoffs' first round, the Eagles won that 33-7....McKithen has rushed for 1,683 yards and 27 scores for the season.

SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN (12-0) AT LAMAR (9-3)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Lamar High School (216 North Darlington Avenue, Lamar)

LAST MEETING: 2020, Southside Christian won 17-6.

KEY PLAYERS:  SC: QB JaCorey Martin. L: LB/RB Patrick Anderson, QB Tyler McManus.

NOTES: These teams also played for the Class A, upper-state title last year, and the Sabres went on to beat Lake View in the state final...Lamar leads the series 2-1, with victories in 2012 (39-0) and 2013 (53-6). Against Ridge Spring-Monetta last week, Anderson rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

