Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 24, 2021

WEST FLORENCE (10-2) AT BEAUFORT (11-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Beaufort High School (84 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort)
RADIO: 96.3/1230 AM ESPN Radio (West Florence)
LIVE STREAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFwFPTHZXQc
LAST MEETING: 2020, Beaufort won 45-14
KEY PLAYERS -- WF: RB Terry McKithen, QB Deuce Hudson. B: QB Tyler Haley, WR Kacy Fields.
NOTES: Beaufort leads the series 2-0. The first time the teams met was in 2004, in the playoffs' first round, the Eagles won that 33-7....McKithen has rushed for 1,683 yards and 27 scores for the season.
SOUTHSIDE CHRISTIAN (12-0) AT LAMAR (9-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Lamar High School (216 North Darlington Avenue, Lamar)
LAST MEETING: 2020, Southside Christian won 17-6.
KEY PLAYERS: SC: QB JaCorey Martin. L: LB/RB Patrick Anderson, QB Tyler McManus.
NOTES: These teams also played for the Class A, upper-state title last year, and the Sabres went on to beat Lake View in the state final...Lamar leads the series 2-1, with victories in 2012 (39-0) and 2013 (53-6). Against Ridge Spring-Monetta last week, Anderson rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.