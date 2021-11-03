Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 3, 2021

JAMES RIVER (5-4) AT WEST FLORENCE (7-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Knight Stadium (221 N. Beltline Drive, Florence)
RADIO: 96.3-FM/1230-AM ESPN Radio
LAST MEETING: This is first meeting.
KEY PLAYERS – JI: QB Braxton Scott; WR Wushi Ravenel. WF: RB Terry McKithen, LB Franklin Emerson.
NOTES: Knight Stadium will be the first F1S school to host a football playoff game…McKithen has rushed for 1,166 yards and 21 touchdowns, and Emerson has made 87 tackles…. Scott has passed for the most with 766 yards and 10 touchdowns. And, Ravenel has 332 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
SOUTH FLORENCE (7-3) AT BEAUFORT (8-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Beaufort High School (84 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort)
LAST MEETING: This is first meeting
KEY PLAYERS – SF: QB Quincy Rhodes, RB Malik Terry. B: DT Eamon Smalls; QB Tyler Haley.
NOTES: Terry has rushed for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns; Rhodes has passed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns….This is the Bruins’ first playoff appearance under second-year coach Drew Marlowe…The Bruins got to play an extra game in his first season. That was allotted for teams that didn’t reach the playoffs in the first season of the pandemic era. In that extra game, South won 35-27 against Lugoff-Elgin.