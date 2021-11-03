Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 3, 2021

NOTES: Terry has rushed for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns; Rhodes has passed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns….This is the Bruins’ first playoff appearance under second-year coach Drew Marlowe…The Bruins got to play an extra game in his first season. That was allotted for teams that didn’t reach the playoffs in the first season of the pandemic era. In that extra game, South won 35-27 against Lugoff-Elgin.