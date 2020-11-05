Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 5, 2020

WEST FLORENCE (4-2 OVERALL, 3-2 REGION 6-4A) VS. SOUTH FLORENCE (1-5, 1-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road)
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio
LAST MEETING: 2019, West Florence won 17-6
KEY PLAYERS – WF: QB George Derrick Floyd, TE Dylan Snyder. SF: QB LaNorris Sellers, WR Evin Singletary.
NOTES: This will be the schools’ 53rd meeting, and South Florence leads 27-25. West Florence has won the past four meetings. Knights’ longest winning streak in series is nine (2003-2008; teams played each other twice in 2006, '07 and '08. As for South Florence’s longest winning streak in series? It’s seven (2009-2011). Teams played each other twice in 2009 and '10, and three times in '11….This will also be the 53rd and final time the teams play each other at 71-year-old Memorial Stadium. Next year, South and West will have own stadiums. If West wins tonight, the Knights will lock in an at-large appearance in the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs….Sellers has passed for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 288 more and nine more scores. Singletary has 456 receiving yards and a touchdown, followed by Parker Winfield (218, one)….Floyd has rushed for 375 and three touchdowns, and also passed for 634 yards and seven more scores, Snyder has 244 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
HILTON HEAD PREP (3-5-1) AT CAROLINA ACADEMY (5-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Carolina Academy (351 South Country Club Road, Lake City)
LAST MEETING: 2019, Carolina Academy won 21-12.
KEY PLAYERS – HHP: K/P Trevor Weldon. CA: QB Matthew Joye, RB Austin Brown.
NOTES: Brown has rushed for 663 yards and three touchdowns, Joye has rushed for 604 and 10. This is the opening round of the SCISA Class 2A playoffs. Bobcats reached the state semifinals last year….Carolina Academy coach T.J. Joye was elected sheriff of Florence County on Tuesday. After this season, he’ll step down from his coach/athletic director duties at CA to become sheriff.
MANNING (0-6 OVERALL, 0-4 REGION 6-3A) AT LAKE CITY (3-1, 3-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lake City High School (652 North Matthews Road, Lake City)
RADIO: WWFN-100.1 FM (Lake City)
LAST MEETING: 2019, Lake City won 22-13.
KEY PLAYERS – M: WR Corey Graham, QB Justin Daniels. LC: QB Hilshon Bailey, RB Shelton Burgess.
NOTES: Lake City has already secured a spot in the Class 3A playoffs….Lake City coach Ronnie Baker was once an assistant under Manning coach Reggie Kennedy when Kennedy was Irmo’s football coach….Bailey has passed for 944 yards this season and nine touchdowns, zero interceptions.
