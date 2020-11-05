Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 5, 2020

NOTES: This will be the schools’ 53rd meeting, and South Florence leads 27-25. West Florence has won the past four meetings. Knights’ longest winning streak in series is nine (2003-2008; teams played each other twice in 2006, '07 and '08. As for South Florence’s longest winning streak in series? It’s seven (2009-2011). Teams played each other twice in 2009 and '10, and three times in '11….This will also be the 53rd and final time the teams play each other at 71-year-old Memorial Stadium. Next year, South and West will have own stadiums. If West wins tonight, the Knights will lock in an at-large appearance in the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs….Sellers has passed for 1,022 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 288 more and nine more scores. Singletary has 456 receiving yards and a touchdown, followed by Parker Winfield (218, one)….Floyd has rushed for 375 and three touchdowns, and also passed for 634 yards and seven more scores, Snyder has 244 receiving yards and four touchdowns.