Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, November 10, 2021

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (5-4) AT HARTSVILLE (5-5)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Kellytown Stadium, Hartsville (216 Clyde Road, Hartsville)
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
LAST MEETING: September, Hartsville won 45-20
KEY PLAYERS – H: RB Carmello McDaniel, RB J’Shawn Anderson. NMB: RB Elijah Vereen, QB Cam Freeman.
NOTES: This will be the teams' sixth meeting, and Hartsville has won four of the previous five…Anderson and McDaniel ran rampant during the first meeting against the Chiefs, with Anderson finishing with 143 yards and two touchdowns, and McDaniel with 122 and two scores of his own…. Vereen, despite missing three games, has rushed for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hartsville held him to 60 yards and two TDS in the regular-season contest.
WEST FLORENCE (8-2) AT SOUTH AIKEN (8-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: 232 East Pine Log Road, Aiken.
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (West Florence)
YouTube Live Stream: Florence One Schools.
LAST MEETING: 2005. South Aiken won 17-14.
KEY PLAYERS -- WF: RB Terry McKithen, LB Franklin Emerson. SA: QB Terrence Smith.
NOTES: The series is tied at 1-1…. McKithen rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns during last week’s first-round win over James Island. He also caught a 33-yard scoring pass from quarterback Deuce Hudson last week.... For South Aiken, Smith rushed for more than 200 yards during last week’s 28-14 win over Wilson. He even broke loose fo long touchdowns after the game was tied at 14 in the fourth quarter.