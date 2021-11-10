 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, November 10, 2021
0 Comments
CAPSULES

Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, November 10, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (5-4) AT HARTSVILLE (5-5)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Kellytown Stadium, Hartsville (216 Clyde Road, Hartsville)

RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)

LAST MEETING: September, Hartsville won 45-20

KEY PLAYERS – H: RB Carmello McDaniel, RB J’Shawn Anderson. NMB: RB Elijah Vereen, QB Cam Freeman.

NOTES: This will be the teams' sixth meeting, and Hartsville has won four of the previous five…Anderson and McDaniel ran rampant during the first meeting against the Chiefs, with Anderson finishing with 143 yards and two touchdowns, and McDaniel with 122 and two scores of his own…. Vereen, despite missing three games, has rushed for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hartsville held him to 60 yards and two TDS in the regular-season contest.

WEST FLORENCE (8-2) AT SOUTH AIKEN (8-1)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: 232 East Pine Log Road, Aiken.

RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (West Florence)

YouTube Live Stream: Florence One Schools.

LAST MEETING: 2005. South Aiken won 17-14.

KEY PLAYERS -- WF: RB Terry McKithen, LB Franklin Emerson. SA: QB Terrence Smith.

NOTES: The series is tied at 1-1…. McKithen rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns during last week’s first-round win over James Island. He also caught a 33-yard scoring pass from quarterback Deuce Hudson last week....  For South Aiken, Smith rushed for more than 200 yards during last week’s 28-14 win over Wilson. He even broke loose fo long touchdowns after the game was tied at 14 in the fourth quarter.

football stock art logo
http://cliparting.com
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert