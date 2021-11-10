Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, November 10, 2021

NOTES: This will be the teams' sixth meeting, and Hartsville has won four of the previous five…Anderson and McDaniel ran rampant during the first meeting against the Chiefs, with Anderson finishing with 143 yards and two touchdowns, and McDaniel with 122 and two scores of his own…. Vereen, despite missing three games, has rushed for 716 yards and 11 touchdowns. Hartsville held him to 60 yards and two TDS in the regular-season contest.