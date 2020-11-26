Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, November 26, 2020

Andrews (5-1) at Marion (6-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
LAST MEETING: Sept. 25, 2020. Marion won 28-20
KEY PLAYERS — M: RB Qua’Liek Crawford, DE T.J. Sanders. A: RB Keshawn Williams, RB Demetrius McCray
NOTES: The series record is tied at two wins apiece….The winner advances to the SCHSL Class 2A state championship game 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Columbia’s Spring Valley High School….Marion has a chance to reach the program’s first state championship game since 1987. Second-year Swamp Fox coach Randall State went to high school at Lake City before playing defensive back at Liberty University on a scholarship….Through seven games, Crawford has rushed for 940 yards and seven touchdowns. And Sanders has 53 tackles and six sacks. He also returned a fumble for a TD last week against Barnwell, and he has recorded a safety this year.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (8-0) at Lake View (7-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
LAST MEETING: 2005, Bamberg-Ehrhardt won 26-0.
KEY PLAYERS — LV: RB Ja'Correus Ford, RB Adarrian Dawkins. B-E: QB Treyton Still, WR Frank Hyland.
RADIO: WWBD 95.7 FM (Bamberg-Ehrhardt)
NOTES: This game is for the lower-state championship, and its winner advances to the SCHSL Class A state championship game at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium….Bamberg-Ehrhardt leads series 4-1….Ford rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns during last week’s lower-state semifinal win over Carvers Bay. And Dawkins, once the Wild Gators’ quarterback, rushed for 94 Friday and a score of his own. Lake View coach Daryl King has already won state championships as a Wild Gator player (1991) and Wild Gator coach (2016). In all, Lake View has won nine football state championships.
Lamar (7-1) at Southside Christian (7-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
LAST MEETING: 2013, Lamar won 53-6
KEY PLAYERS— L: QB Tyler McManus, WR/RB T.J. Dolford. SC: QB Ja’Corey Martin, RB T.J. Goldsmith.
NOTES: This game’s winner captures the SCHSL Class A upper-state championship and advances to the state final Dec. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium…. In last week’s 24-7 victory over Blackville-Hilda, Southside Christian quarterback Ja’Corey Martin rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns, followed by T.J. Goldsmith with 85 and Charlie Harof with 74….Dolford rushed for 130 yards and accounted for 100 more yards receiving during Lamar’s win last week over Wagener-Salley. Silver Fox quarterback McManus, meanwhile, passed for 212 yards. In all, Lamar has won five state football championships.
