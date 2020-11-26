Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, November 26, 2020

NOTES: The series record is tied at two wins apiece….The winner advances to the SCHSL Class 2A state championship game 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Columbia’s Spring Valley High School….Marion has a chance to reach the program’s first state championship game since 1987. Second-year Swamp Fox coach Randall State went to high school at Lake City before playing defensive back at Liberty University on a scholarship….Through seven games, Crawford has rushed for 940 yards and seven touchdowns. And Sanders has 53 tackles and six sacks. He also returned a fumble for a TD last week against Barnwell, and he has recorded a safety this year.