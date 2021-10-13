 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 13, 2021
0 Comments
top story

Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 13, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fmn football logo

HARTSVILLE (2-4, 2-1 Region 6-4A) AT SOUTH FLORENCE (6-1, 3-0 Region 6-4A)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville), 96.3-FM/1230-AM ESPN Radio

WHERE: Bruin Stadium (3200 S. Irby Street, Florence)

LAST MEETING: Hartsville 42, South Florence 34 (2020)

KEY PLAYERS: H: RB J’Shawn Anderson, RB Carmello McDaniel. SF: RB Tyae McWhite, QB Quincy Rhodes

NOTES: The Red Foxes lead the all-time series 30-11 and have won each of the last 10 meetings ...Friday will mark Homecoming for the Bruins, who are looking to stay atop the Region 6-4A standings. They're tied with Myrtle Beach as each has a perfect 3-0 mark. ...Hartsville is looking to bounce back from its first region loss of the season last week when it fell 47-14 at Myrtle Beach. The Red Foxes had won their first two region games previously by a combined score of 78-33. ...Friday begins an end of the year gauntlet for South Florence, who will face Hartsville, Myrtle Beach and West Florence to close out the season. 

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (4-2, 2-2 Region 6-4A) AT WEST FLORENCE (4-2, 1-2 Region 6-4A)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WHERE: Knight Stadium (221 N. Beltline Drive, Florence)

TV: CW4

LAST MEETING: North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21 (2020)

KEY PLAYERS: NMB: QB Cam Freeman, RB Tavarius Hoosk. WF: WR Terry McKithen, QB Deuce Hudson.

NOTES: West Florence leads the all-time series 3-1, with the lone loss coming last season. ...Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning. The Chiefs are currently fourth in the Region 6-4A standings while the Knights are right behind them in fifth place. ...West Florence is looking to regain its early-season form on offense. The Knights scored 171 points in their first four games but have been held to just 20 over their last two.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (4-1, 2-0 Region 5-A) AT JOHNSONVILLE (1-3, 0-2 Region 5-A)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Johnsonville High School (237 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville)

LAST MEETING: Jonnsonville 34, Hannah-Pamplico 20 (2020)

KEY PLAYERS: HP: QB Zander Poston, WR Taeshaun Sellers. J: RB Daquan Burroughs, QB Malik Shipley

NOTES: The Flashes lead the all-time series 37-22-1, but the Raiders have won two of the last three meetings. ...After knocking off Lake View last week, H-P is in a position to claim the Region 5-A title. With a win over the Flashes, both the Raiders and Green Sea Floyds would be undefeated in region play with their matchup in Pamplico looming next week. ...H-P quarterback Zander Poston is among the Pee Dee leaders in passing with more than 800 yards through the air and 11 touchdowns compared to no interceptions.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bet longshots in NBA futures

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hannah-Pamplico makes most of bye week
High School

Hannah-Pamplico makes most of bye week

PAMPLICO, S.C. – A  38-32 victory over Lake View last week didn’t bring Hannah-Pamplico its first region championship since 2014. The Raiders can clinch that with victories over Johnsonville on Thursday, then Green Sea Floyds on Oct. 22.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert