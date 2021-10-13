Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 13, 2021

NOTES: The Red Foxes lead the all-time series 30-11 and have won each of the last 10 meetings ...Friday will mark Homecoming for the Bruins, who are looking to stay atop the Region 6-4A standings. They're tied with Myrtle Beach as each has a perfect 3-0 mark. ...Hartsville is looking to bounce back from its first region loss of the season last week when it fell 47-14 at Myrtle Beach. The Red Foxes had won their first two region games previously by a combined score of 78-33. ...Friday begins an end of the year gauntlet for South Florence, who will face Hartsville, Myrtle Beach and West Florence to close out the season.