Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 13, 2021

HARTSVILLE (2-4, 2-1 Region 6-4A) AT SOUTH FLORENCE (6-1, 3-0 Region 6-4A)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville), 96.3-FM/1230-AM ESPN Radio
WHERE: Bruin Stadium (3200 S. Irby Street, Florence)
LAST MEETING: Hartsville 42, South Florence 34 (2020)
KEY PLAYERS: H: RB J’Shawn Anderson, RB Carmello McDaniel. SF: RB Tyae McWhite, QB Quincy Rhodes
NOTES: The Red Foxes lead the all-time series 30-11 and have won each of the last 10 meetings ...Friday will mark Homecoming for the Bruins, who are looking to stay atop the Region 6-4A standings. They're tied with Myrtle Beach as each has a perfect 3-0 mark. ...Hartsville is looking to bounce back from its first region loss of the season last week when it fell 47-14 at Myrtle Beach. The Red Foxes had won their first two region games previously by a combined score of 78-33. ...Friday begins an end of the year gauntlet for South Florence, who will face Hartsville, Myrtle Beach and West Florence to close out the season.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (4-2, 2-2 Region 6-4A) AT WEST FLORENCE (4-2, 1-2 Region 6-4A)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Knight Stadium (221 N. Beltline Drive, Florence)
TV: CW4
LAST MEETING: North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21 (2020)
KEY PLAYERS: NMB: QB Cam Freeman, RB Tavarius Hoosk. WF: WR Terry McKithen, QB Deuce Hudson.
NOTES: West Florence leads the all-time series 3-1, with the lone loss coming last season. ...Both teams are fighting for playoff positioning. The Chiefs are currently fourth in the Region 6-4A standings while the Knights are right behind them in fifth place. ...West Florence is looking to regain its early-season form on offense. The Knights scored 171 points in their first four games but have been held to just 20 over their last two.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (4-1, 2-0 Region 5-A) AT JOHNSONVILLE (1-3, 0-2 Region 5-A)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Johnsonville High School (237 S. Georgetown Highway, Johnsonville)
LAST MEETING: Jonnsonville 34, Hannah-Pamplico 20 (2020)
KEY PLAYERS: HP: QB Zander Poston, WR Taeshaun Sellers. J: RB Daquan Burroughs, QB Malik Shipley
NOTES: The Flashes lead the all-time series 37-22-1, but the Raiders have won two of the last three meetings. ...After knocking off Lake View last week, H-P is in a position to claim the Region 5-A title. With a win over the Flashes, both the Raiders and Green Sea Floyds would be undefeated in region play with their matchup in Pamplico looming next week. ...H-P quarterback Zander Poston is among the Pee Dee leaders in passing with more than 800 yards through the air and 11 touchdowns compared to no interceptions.