Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 21, 2021

NOTES: The game’s winner becomes Region 6-4A champion. Myrtle Beach leads series 7-1, with the Bruins’ lone win so far in 2013 by a score of 48-21…. Rhodes has passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 346 and five more scores, and Cooper has 54 tackles, an interception return for a TD, as well as a fumble recovery.