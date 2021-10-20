Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 21, 2021

MYRTLE BEACH AT SOUTH FLORENCE
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Bruin Stadium (3200 S Irby Street, Florence)
RADIO: 96.3/1230 AM ESPN Radio
LAST MEETING: 2020, Myrtle Beach won 38-14
KEY PLAYERS: MB: QB Ryan Burger, WR Adam Randall. SF: QB Quincy Rhodes, LB Eric Cooper Jr.
NOTES: The game’s winner becomes Region 6-4A champion. Myrtle Beach leads series 7-1, with the Bruins’ lone win so far in 2013 by a score of 48-21…. Rhodes has passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 346 and five more scores, and Cooper has 54 tackles, an interception return for a TD, as well as a fumble recovery.
GREEN SEA FLOYDS AT HANNAH-PAMPLICO
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Hannah-Pamplico High School (2055 South Pamplico Highway Pamplico)
SIMULCAST: www.tigerradio.com/trojansradio (Green Sea Floyds)
LAST MEETING: 2020, Green Sea Floyds won 28-12.
KEY PLAYERS: GSF: RB Dan Johnson, NG Jesus Gutierrez. HP: QB Zander Poston, RB Floyd Eaddy.
NOTES: Hannah-Pamplico leads series 17-12, but the Trojans have won in three of the previous four meetings. The winner of this game wins the Region 5-A championship….Poston has passed for 1,232 yards and 17 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. And Eaddy has rushed for 572 yards and six touchdowns.