Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 8, 2020

NOTES: The matchup will be for the Region 5-A lead as the Wild Gators (1-0) and Flashes (2-0) are both undefeated in region play and overall. … The game will feature two of the top rushing teams and two of the top running backs in the area. Lake View’s Ja'Correous Ford has rushed for 240 yards and a touchdown while Johnsonville’s Daquan Burroughs has 236 yards rushing and six scores … Both schools bring a tough defense into the mix as well. The Wild Gators have only allowed 28 points total while the Flashes have given up just 26.