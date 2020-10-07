Pee Dee Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 8, 2020

WEST FLORENCE (2-0) AT MYRTLE BEACH (2-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium (705 33rd Avenue North, Myrtle Beach)
TICKETS: $7
RADIO: 104.9 BOB-FM (Myrtle Beach)
LIVE TV: WWMB-TV (Spectrum digital channel 8 in Florence; channel 21 on DirecTV and DISH)
LAST MEETING: 2017, Myrtle Beach won 21-19
KEY PLAYERS – WF: QB George Derrick Floyd, RB Terry McKithen. MB: QB Ryan Burger, WR J.J. Jones.
NOTES: Myrtle Beach leads series 8-0 … West Florence is ranked seventh in SCHSL Class 4A, and Myrtle Beach is ranked first. The Seahawks won the 4A state title in 2018, and were state runners-up last year … Floyd accounted for 212 yards total offense and passed for two touchdowns during last week’s win against Hartsville … West Florence has either converted a turnover into a TD drive or outright scored on one. The Knights recorded a pick-six against Wilson and then had a fumble recovery against Hartsville by Semaj Johnson turn into a long TD run by Nyke Johnson.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (2-0) AT WILSON (1-1)
WHEN: 7:05 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Florence Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road, Florence).
TICKETS: $7
RADIO: ESPN-FM 96.3/1230-AM WOLH (Wilson); WRNN-FM 99.5 (North Myrtle Beach)
LIVE STREAM: www.youtube.com/watch?v=OS5IO9uhwIk
LAST MEETING: 2019, Wilson won 43-21.
KEY PLAYERS – W: QB Zayshaun Rice, RB Chris Austin. NMB: RB Nyliek Livingston, QB Cam Freeman.
NOTES: Wilson leads series 8-6. Rice has passed for 160 yards and rushed for 263 more for a total of two touchdowns. Austin has rushed for 158 yards and a score … Last week, the Tigers rushed for 325 yards — the most since Derek Howard took over as Wilson's coach … Kalib Johnson has the most tackles on the Tigers' defense with 16 through two games.
LAKE CITY (2-0) AT CAMDEN (1-0)
WHERE: Zemp Stadium (509 Bull Street, Camden)
TICKETS: $7
RADIO: WWFN-FM 100.1-FM (Lake City).
LAST MEETING: 2001, Camden won 21-7.
KEY PLAYERS – LC: QB Hilshon Bailey, WR Shamontae Burgess. C: QB Jaffari Pearson, RB Willis Lane.
NOTES: Series tied 1-1 … Camden’s Zemp Stadium, built in 1929, is the oldest active-use high school football stadium in South Carolina … This is Camden’s homecoming … Bailey has passed for 419 yards in two games for a total of six touchdowns. Burgess, meanwhile, has rushed for 154 yards and accounted for 104 receiving yards. Pearson has passed for 188yards and three touchdowns, and Lane has rushed for 166 yards and two scores.
LAKE VIEW (2-0) AT JOHNSONVILLE (2-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: 237 S Georgetown Hwy, Johnsonville
LAST MEETING: Lake View 20, Johnsonville 6 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS: LV: QB D.J. Bethea, RB Ja’Correus Ford, RB Adarrian Dawkins, LB Marquise Johnson, OL Tyson Monroe, LB Raekwon McNeil J: QB Wyatt Smith, RB Daquan Burroughs, RB Quintrell Burroughs, WR Quez Lewis, C/LB Willie Carter.
NOTES: The matchup will be for the Region 5-A lead as the Wild Gators (1-0) and Flashes (2-0) are both undefeated in region play and overall. … The game will feature two of the top rushing teams and two of the top running backs in the area. Lake View’s Ja'Correous Ford has rushed for 240 yards and a touchdown while Johnsonville’s Daquan Burroughs has 236 yards rushing and six scores … Both schools bring a tough defense into the mix as well. The Wild Gators have only allowed 28 points total while the Flashes have given up just 26.
HARTSVILLE (0-2) AT FORT MILL (0-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Bob Jones Stadium (225 Munn Rd E, Fort Mill)
LAST MEETING: Fort Mill 22, Hartsville 19 (2005)
KEY PLAYERS: H: LB Bailey Carraway, RB J’Shawn Anderson, QB Owen Taylor; ATH D.P. Pendergrass
NOTES: The two teams have not played since 2005, which was the end of a six-year stretch in which they played every year. They have split the series 3-3 … This is the first time the Red Foxes have started a season 0-2 since 2010. They rebounded to go 9-4 and make the state semifinals. …The Red Fox defense has allowed a 100-yard rusher in each of Hartsville’s first two games. Nyliek Livingston crossed the century mark for North Myrtle Beach in the opener and West Florence’s Terry McKithen had nearly 150 yards last week.
TIMMONSVILLE (1-1) AT HANNAH-PAMPLICO (0-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: 2055 S. Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico
LAST MEETING: Hannah-Pamplico 20, Timmonsville 16 (2017)
KEY PLAYERS: T: OL/DL Marcel Eaddy; QB/DB Christian Taylor; RB/LB Jahiem Green; LB/RB Devine Brown. H-P: RB Floyd Eaddy, WR/DV Davian Coaxum, OL/LB Dayon Jackson, NG Jordan Lawson.
NOTES: The Whirlwinds lead the all-time series 21-9, but the Raiders have won three of the last four meetings. …Timmonsville has averaged less than five points a game this season while H-P is averaging 16. The defenses have allowed an average of 21 and 31 points, respectively. …Zander Poston has thrown for 105 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders with the majority of that going to Victor Jackson and Davian Coaxum. The duo have 83 yards receiving and both scores.
