Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Nov. 3, 2021

SCHSL;
4A;
REGION;6;
REGION;OVERALL
W; L; W; L;
Myrtle Beach;6;0;7;1
Hartsville;4;2;4;5
West Florence;4;2;7;2
South Florence;4;2;7;3
North Myrtle Beach;2;4;4;4
Wilson;1;5;1;7
Darlington;0;6;0;8
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
West Florence 28, South Florence 27
Hartsville 68, Darlington 0
Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
James Island at West Florecen
Midland Valley at Myrtle Beach
Wislon at South Aiken
Airport at Hartsville
South Florence at Beaufort
3A;
REGION;6;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L
Camden;5;0;7;2
Crestwood;4;1;5;2
Lakewood;3;2;3;5
Lake City;1;4;2;2
Manning;1;4;1;5
Marlboro County;1;4;3;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Marlboro County 42, Allendale Fairfax 0
Dillon 35, Manning 6
Lakewood 40, Georgetown 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Bishop England at Camden
Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate
Battery Creek at Crestwood
Lakewood at Hanahan
REGION; 7;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Dillon;4;0;6;0
Aynor;3;1;6;1
Loris;2;2;4;5
Waccamaw;1;3;1;7
Georgetown;0;4;0;10
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Dillon 35, Manning 6
Lakewood 40, Georgetown 6
Socastee 38, Waccamaw 17
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Fox Creek at Dillon
Waccamaw at Brookland Cayce
Orangeburg Wikinson at Aynor
Loris at Gilbert
2A;
REGION 4;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Cheraw;4;1;6;3
Chesterfield;4;1;6;2
Andrew Jackson;3;1;6;3
North Central;1;4;3;6
Central;1;4;3;6
Buford;0;5;1;7
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Central 30, North Central 15
Cheraw 28, Chesterfield 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Andrew Jacksona t Saluda
Central at Lee Central
Latta at Cheraw
North Central at Gray Collegiate
REGION 7;
REGION OVERALL;
W;L; W; L;
Marion;5;0;9;0
Lee Central;4;1;4;2
Andrews;2;2;2;5
Mullins;2;3;2;4
Latta;1;4;1;8
Kingstree;1;4;2;5
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Johnsonville 42, Latta 27
Carvers Bay 39, Andrews 18
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Mullins at Philip Simmons
Barnwell at Marion
Central at Lee Central
Latta at Cheraw
1A
REGION;2;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Lamar;4;0;6;3
C.A. Johnson;3;1;5;3
McBee;2;2;2;5
Great Falls;1;3;6;3
Lewisville;0;4;5;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Lamar 34,Scott’s Branch 20
C.A. Johnson 38, McBee 19
FRIDAY’S GAME;
Wagener-Salley at C.A. Johnson
Great Falls at Dixie
Ware Shoals at McBee
Blackville Hilda at Lamar
REGION; 4;
REGION; OVERALL;
W; L; W; L;
C.E. Murray;2;1;3;3
Carvers Bay;3;1;3;2
East Clarendon;2;1;2;5
Scott’s Branch;1;3;1;6
Hemingway;1;3;1;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Lamar 34, Scott’s Branch 20
Carvers Bay 39, Andrews 18
C.E. Murray 40, East Clarendon 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
St. John’s at Carvers Bay
East Clarendon at Whale Branch
Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill
Cross at C.E. Murray
REGION 5;
REGION; OVERALL
W;L; W; L
Green Sea Floyds;3;1;5;2
Lake View;3;1;8;2
Johnsonville;2;2;4;3
Hannah-Pamplico;2;2;4;3
Timmonsville;0;4;0;7
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Hannah-Pamplico30,Timmonsville14
Johnsonville 42, Latta 27
Lake View 36, Green Sea Floyds 14
FRIDAY'S GAMES;
Allendale-Fairfax at Green Sea Floyds
Estill at Lake View
Johnsonville at Branchville
Hannah-Pamplico at Bamberg Ehrhardt
SCISA;
3A;
REGION 2;
REGION; OVERALL;
W;L;W; L;
Trinity Collegiate;4;0;9;1
First Baptist;2;2;4;5
Laurence Manning;3;2;5;3
Porter-Gaud;2;2;7;4
Pinewood Prep;0;4;5;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall
Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate
Pinewood Prep 61, Northwood Academy 6
Porter Gaud 20, First Baptist 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
First Baptist at Hammond
Laurence Manning at Augusta Christian (Ga)
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate
Heathwood Hall at Porter Gaud
Class 2A;
REGION 2;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Williamsburg Academy;4;0;8;0
Pee Dee Academy;3;1;8;1
Florence Christian;2;2;7;3
Carolina Academy;1;3;3;7
Spartanburg Christian;0;4;1;8
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Williamsburg Academy at Spartanburg Christian
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Carolina Academy at Hilton Head Christian
Florence Christian at Beaufort Academy
Hilton Head Prep at Williamsburg Academy
John Paul II at Pee Dee Academy
Class A;
REGION 2;
REGION OVERALL;
W; L;W;L;
Calhoun Academy;5;0;8;1
Thomas Sumter; 4;1;6;4
Lee Academy;3;2;5;5
Dillon Christian;1;4;2;7
The King’s Academy;1;4;2;8
Christian Academy;1;4;2;7
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Dillon Christian 44, The King’s Academy 6
Thomas Sumter 2, Lee Academy 0
Calhoun Academy 35, Christian Academy 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy
Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward
St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy
Thomas Sumter at Colleton Prep