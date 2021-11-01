 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Nov. 3, 2021
Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Nov. 3, 2021

SCHSL;

4A;

REGION;6;

REGION;OVERALL

W; L; W; L;

Myrtle Beach;6;0;7;1

Hartsville;4;2;4;5

West Florence;4;2;7;2

South Florence;4;2;7;3

North Myrtle Beach;2;4;4;4

Wilson;1;5;1;7

Darlington;0;6;0;8

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

West Florence 28, South Florence 27

Hartsville 68, Darlington 0

Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

James Island at West Florecen

Midland Valley at Myrtle Beach

Wislon at South Aiken

Airport at Hartsville

South Florence at Beaufort

3A;

REGION;6;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L

Camden;5;0;7;2

Crestwood;4;1;5;2

Lakewood;3;2;3;5

Lake City;1;4;2;2

Manning;1;4;1;5

Marlboro County;1;4;3;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Marlboro County 42, Allendale Fairfax 0

Dillon 35, Manning 6

Lakewood 40, Georgetown 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Bishop England at Camden

Lake City at Oceanside Collegiate

Battery Creek at Crestwood

Lakewood at Hanahan

REGION; 7;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Dillon;4;0;6;0

Aynor;3;1;6;1

Loris;2;2;4;5

Waccamaw;1;3;1;7

Georgetown;0;4;0;10

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Dillon 35, Manning 6

Lakewood 40, Georgetown 6

Socastee 38, Waccamaw 17

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Fox Creek at Dillon

Waccamaw at Brookland Cayce

Orangeburg Wikinson at Aynor

Loris at Gilbert

2A;

REGION 4;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Cheraw;4;1;6;3

Chesterfield;4;1;6;2

Andrew Jackson;3;1;6;3

North Central;1;4;3;6

Central;1;4;3;6

Buford;0;5;1;7

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Central 30, North Central 15

Cheraw 28, Chesterfield 20

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Andrew Jacksona t Saluda

Central at Lee Central

Latta at Cheraw

North Central at Gray Collegiate

REGION 7;

REGION OVERALL;

W;L; W; L;

Marion;5;0;9;0

Lee Central;4;1;4;2

Andrews;2;2;2;5

Mullins;2;3;2;4

Latta;1;4;1;8

Kingstree;1;4;2;5

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Johnsonville 42, Latta 27

Carvers Bay 39, Andrews 18

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Mullins at Philip Simmons

Barnwell at Marion

Central at Lee Central

Latta at Cheraw

1A

REGION;2;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Lamar;4;0;6;3

C.A. Johnson;3;1;5;3

McBee;2;2;2;5

Great Falls;1;3;6;3

Lewisville;0;4;5;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Lamar 34,Scott’s Branch 20

C.A. Johnson 38, McBee 19

FRIDAY’S GAME;

Wagener-Salley at C.A. Johnson

Great Falls at Dixie

Ware Shoals at McBee

Blackville Hilda at Lamar

REGION; 4;

REGION; OVERALL;

W; L; W; L;

C.E. Murray;2;1;3;3

Carvers Bay;3;1;3;2

East Clarendon;2;1;2;5

Scott’s Branch;1;3;1;6

Hemingway;1;3;1;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Lamar 34, Scott’s Branch 20

Carvers Bay 39, Andrews 18

C.E. Murray 40, East Clarendon 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

St. John’s at Carvers Bay

East Clarendon at Whale Branch

Scott’s Branch at Baptist Hill

Cross at C.E. Murray

REGION 5;

REGION; OVERALL

W;L; W; L

Green Sea Floyds;3;1;5;2

Lake View;3;1;8;2

Johnsonville;2;2;4;3

Hannah-Pamplico;2;2;4;3

Timmonsville;0;4;0;7

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Hannah-Pamplico30,Timmonsville14

Johnsonville 42, Latta 27

Lake View 36, Green Sea Floyds 14

FRIDAY'S GAMES;

Allendale-Fairfax at Green Sea Floyds

Estill at Lake View

Johnsonville at Branchville

Hannah-Pamplico at Bamberg Ehrhardt

SCISA;

3A;

REGION 2;

REGION; OVERALL;

W;L;W; L;

Trinity Collegiate;4;0;9;1

First Baptist;2;2;4;5

Laurence Manning;3;2;5;3

Porter-Gaud;2;2;7;4

Pinewood Prep;0;4;5;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall

Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate

Pinewood Prep 61, Northwood Academy 6

Porter Gaud 20, First Baptist 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

First Baptist at Hammond

Laurence Manning at Augusta Christian (Ga)

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate

Heathwood Hall at Porter Gaud

Class 2A;

REGION 2;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Williamsburg Academy;4;0;8;0

Pee Dee Academy;3;1;8;1

Florence Christian;2;2;7;3

Carolina Academy;1;3;3;7

Spartanburg Christian;0;4;1;8

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Williamsburg Academy at Spartanburg Christian

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Carolina Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Florence Christian at Beaufort Academy

Hilton Head Prep at Williamsburg Academy

John Paul II at Pee Dee Academy

Class A;

REGION 2;

REGION OVERALL;

W; L;W;L;

Calhoun Academy;5;0;8;1

Thomas Sumter; 4;1;6;4

Lee Academy;3;2;5;5

Dillon Christian;1;4;2;7

The King’s Academy;1;4;2;8

Christian Academy;1;4;2;7

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Dillon Christian 44, The King’s Academy 6

Thomas Sumter 2, Lee Academy 0

Calhoun Academy 35, Christian Academy 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Lee Academy at Dorchester Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

St. John’s Christian at Calhoun Academy

Thomas Sumter at Colleton Prep

Tags

