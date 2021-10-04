Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Oct. 6, 2021

FOOTBALL STANDING;
SCHSL;
4A;
REGION;6;
REGION;OVERALL
W; L; W; L;
Hartsville;2;0;2;3
Myrtle Beach;2;0;3;1
South Florence;2;0;5;1
West Florence;1;2;4;2
North Myrtle Beach;1;2;3;2
Wilson;1;2;1;4
Darlington;0;3;0;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
North Myrtle Beach 41, Wilson 7
Myrtle Beach 14, West Florence 7
South Florence 76, Darlington 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach
Darlington at North Myrtle Beach
South Florence at Wilson
3A;
REGION;6;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L
Camden;3;0;5;2
Crestwood;2;1;3;2
Lakewood;2;1;2;3
Marlboro County;0;3;1;4
Lake City;0;3;0;3
Manning;0;2;0;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Crestwood at Camden 35, Crestwood 26
Marlboro County 19, Lake City 14
Lakewood 22, Manning 16
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Lakewood art Crestwood
Camden at Marlboro County
Lake City at Manning
REGION; 7;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Dillon;2;0;3;0
Waccamaw;1;2;1;4
Loris;2;1;2;4
Aynor;1;1;3;1
Georgetown;0;2;0;5
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Aynor 54, Waccamaw 34
Dillon 47, Lamar 8
Loris 28,Georgetown 3
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Waccamaw at Dillon
Georgetown at Aynor
2A;
REGION 4;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Andrew Jackson;1;0;4;2
Cheraw;1;0;3;1
Chesterfield;1;0;3;1
North Central;0;1;1;2
Central;0;1;1;2
Buford;0;1;1;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Andrew Jackson 30, Central 12
Cheraw 31, Buford 15
Chesterfield 57, North Central 50
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
North Central at Andrew Jackson
Buford at Chesterfield
Cheraw at Central
REGION 7;
REGION OVERALL;
W;L; W; L;
Marion;3;0;7;0
Lee Central;2;1;2;2
Latta;1;1;2;2
Andrews;1;2;1;2
Mullins;1;2;1;3
Kingstree;1;3;1;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Mullins 32, Kingstree 0
Lee Central 34, Andrews 14
Marion 12, Latta 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Mullins at Marion
Kingstree at Lee Central
Latta at Andrews
A;
REGION;2;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Lamar;1;0;2;2
C.A. Johnson;1;0;3;2
Lewisville;0;1;5;2
Great Falls;1;2;5;2
McBee;0;1;0;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Great Falls 18, Lewisville 7
Dillon 47, Lamar 8
Today Game;
Lamar at Lewisville
FRIDAY'S GAME;
Great Falls at McBee
REGION; 4;
REGION; OVERALL;
W; L; W; L;
Carvers Bay;2;0;2;1
C.E. Murray:0;0;1;1
East Clarendon;1;1;1;4
Scott’s Branch;1;1;1;4
Hemingway;0;2;0;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
East Clarendon 42, Hemingway 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Carvers Bay at Hemingway
REGION 5;
REGION; OVERALL
W;L; W; L
Green Sea Floyds;1;0;3;1
Hannah-Pamplico;1;0;3;1
Lake View;1;1;5;2
Timmonsville;0;0;0;2
Johnsonville;0;2;1;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Hannah-Pamplico 38, Lake View 32
Green sea Floyds 32, Johnsonville 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds
SCISA;
3A;
REGION 2;
REGION; OVERALL;
W;L;W; L;
Trinity Collegiate;2;0;5;1
Laurence Manning;2;1;3;2
Porter-Gaud;1;1;4;3
First Baptist;1;1;3;3
Pinewood Prep;0;2;4;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Hammond 14, Trinity Collegiate 0
Hilton Head Christian 48, Pinewood Prep 14
Laurence Manning 21, Porter Gaud 17
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Augusta Christian (Ga) at Pinewood Prep
Trinity-Byrnes at Porter-Gaud
Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning
First Baptist at Hammond
Class 2A;
REGION 2;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Williamsburg Academy;2;0;4;0
Carolina Academy;1;0;2;3
Pee Dee Academy;1;1;5;1
Spartanburg Christian;0;1;0;5
Florence Christian;0;2;5;2
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Florence Christian 36, Pelion 21
Williamsburg Academy 35, Pee Dee Academy 14
Today Game;
Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Spatanburg Chrisitan at Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy at Lee Academy
Williamsburg Christian at Dillon Christian
Class A;
REGION 2;
REGION OVERALL;
W; L;W;L;
Thomas Sumter;3;0;4;2;
Calhoun Academy;3;0;5;0;
Lee Academy;1;1;2;4
Christian Academy; 0;1;1;1;
Dillon Christian;0;3;1;4
The King’s Academy; 0;3;1;5
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
St.John’s Christian 44, The King’s Academy 0
Calhoun Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 23
Thomas Sumter 35, Christian Academy 0
Lee Academy 26, Dillon Christian 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES;