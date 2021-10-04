 Skip to main content
Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Oct. 6, 2021
Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Oct. 6, 2021

FOOTBALL STANDING;

SCHSL;

4A;

REGION;6;

REGION;OVERALL

W; L; W; L;

Hartsville;2;0;2;3

Myrtle Beach;2;0;3;1

South Florence;2;0;5;1

West Florence;1;2;4;2

North Myrtle Beach;1;2;3;2

Wilson;1;2;1;4

Darlington;0;3;0;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

North Myrtle Beach 41, Wilson 7

Myrtle Beach 14, West Florence 7

South Florence 76, Darlington 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Hartsville at Myrtle Beach

Darlington at North Myrtle Beach

South Florence at Wilson

3A;

REGION;6;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L

Camden;3;0;5;2

Crestwood;2;1;3;2

Lakewood;2;1;2;3

Marlboro County;0;3;1;4

Lake City;0;3;0;3

Manning;0;2;0;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Crestwood at Camden 35, Crestwood 26

Marlboro County 19, Lake City 14

Lakewood 22, Manning 16

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Lakewood art Crestwood

Camden at Marlboro County

Lake City at Manning

REGION; 7;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Dillon;2;0;3;0

Waccamaw;1;2;1;4

Loris;2;1;2;4

Aynor;1;1;3;1

Georgetown;0;2;0;5

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Aynor 54, Waccamaw 34

Dillon 47, Lamar 8

Loris 28,Georgetown 3

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Waccamaw at Dillon

Georgetown at Aynor

2A;

REGION 4;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Andrew Jackson;1;0;4;2

Cheraw;1;0;3;1

Chesterfield;1;0;3;1

North Central;0;1;1;2

Central;0;1;1;2

Buford;0;1;1;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Andrew Jackson 30, Central 12

Cheraw 31, Buford 15

Chesterfield 57, North Central 50

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

North Central at Andrew Jackson

Buford at Chesterfield

Cheraw at Central

REGION 7;

REGION OVERALL;

W;L; W; L;

Marion;3;0;7;0

Lee Central;2;1;2;2

Latta;1;1;2;2

Andrews;1;2;1;2

Mullins;1;2;1;3

Kingstree;1;3;1;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Mullins 32, Kingstree 0

Lee Central 34, Andrews 14

Marion 12, Latta 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Mullins at Marion

Kingstree at Lee Central

Latta at Andrews

A;

REGION;2;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Lamar;1;0;2;2

C.A. Johnson;1;0;3;2

Lewisville;0;1;5;2

Great Falls;1;2;5;2

McBee;0;1;0;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Great Falls 18, Lewisville 7

Dillon 47, Lamar 8

Today Game;

Lamar at Lewisville

FRIDAY'S GAME;

Great Falls at McBee

REGION; 4;

REGION; OVERALL;

W; L; W; L;

Carvers Bay;2;0;2;1

C.E. Murray:0;0;1;1

East Clarendon;1;1;1;4

Scott’s Branch;1;1;1;4

Hemingway;0;2;0;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

East Clarendon 42, Hemingway 21

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Carvers Bay at Hemingway

REGION 5;

REGION; OVERALL

W;L; W; L

Green Sea Floyds;1;0;3;1

Hannah-Pamplico;1;0;3;1

Lake View;1;1;5;2

Timmonsville;0;0;0;2

Johnsonville;0;2;1;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Hannah-Pamplico 38, Lake View 32

Green sea Floyds 32, Johnsonville 20

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds

SCISA;

3A;

REGION 2;

REGION; OVERALL;

W;L;W; L;

Trinity Collegiate;2;0;5;1

Laurence Manning;2;1;3;2

Porter-Gaud;1;1;4;3

First Baptist;1;1;3;3

Pinewood Prep;0;2;4;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Hammond 14, Trinity Collegiate 0

Hilton Head Christian 48, Pinewood Prep 14

Laurence Manning 21, Porter Gaud 17

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Augusta Christian (Ga) at Pinewood Prep

Trinity-Byrnes at Porter-Gaud

Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning

First Baptist at Hammond

Class 2A;

REGION 2;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Williamsburg Academy;2;0;4;0

Carolina Academy;1;0;2;3

Pee Dee Academy;1;1;5;1

Spartanburg Christian;0;1;0;5

Florence Christian;0;2;5;2

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Florence Christian 36, Pelion 21

Williamsburg Academy 35, Pee Dee Academy 14

Today Game;

Florence Christian at Heathwood Hall

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Spatanburg Chrisitan at Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy at Lee Academy

Williamsburg Christian at Dillon Christian

Class A;

REGION 2;

REGION OVERALL;

W; L;W;L;

Thomas Sumter;3;0;4;2;

Calhoun Academy;3;0;5;0;

Lee Academy;1;1;2;4

Christian Academy; 0;1;1;1;

Dillon Christian;0;3;1;4

The King’s Academy; 0;3;1;5

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

St.John’s Christian 44, The King’s Academy 0

Calhoun Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 23

Thomas Sumter 35, Christian Academy 0

Lee Academy 26, Dillon Christian 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Carolina Academy at Lee Academy

Williamsburg Christian at Dillon Christian

Calhoun Academy at St. John’s Christian

Beaufort Academy at Thomas Sumter

Christian Academy at The King’s Academy

