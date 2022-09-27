Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Sept. 27, 2022

SCHSL
REGION 6-4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
South Florence 0 0 5 0
West Florence 0 0 5 0
Wilson 0 0 4 1
Hartsville 0 0 3 2
Myrtle Beach 0 0 3 2
North Myrtle Beach 0 0 1 5
Last Week's Games
Carolina Forest 49, North Myrtle Beach 21
West Florence 22, Byrnes 19
Myrtle Beach 46, Marion 28
Tonight’s Games
North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Game
South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 6-3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Marlboro County 0 0 3 2
Camden 1 0 3 3
Crestwood 0 0 3 2
Lakewood 0 0 2 3
Darlington 0 0 0 4
Lake City 0 1 3 3
Last Week's Games
Dillon 39, Marlboro County 14
Camden 55, Lake City 14
Tonight's Game
Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Lakewood at Camden
Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.
Region 7-3A
Team REGION OVERALL W L W L
Loris 0 0 5 0
Dillon 0 0 5 0
Manning 0 0 4 1
Aynor 0 0 3 2
Waccamaw 0 0 2 3
Georgetown 0 0 0 4
Last Week’s Games
Dillon 39, Marlboro County 14
Conway 15, Aynor 14
Manning 44, Baptist Hill 18
Loris 18, Lake View 6
Tonight’s Game
Waccamaw at Georgetown
Aynor at Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.
Region 5-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Buford 0 0 5 0
Central 0 0 3 2
Chesterfield 0 0 2 2
Andrew Jackson 0 0 3 2
Cheraw 0 0 1 4
North Central 0 0 0 5
Last Week's Games
Latta 43, Cheraw 34
Andrew Jackson 28, Lewisville 20
Central 14, Anson County (NC) 7
Chesterfield 70, McBee 42
Buford 23, Cross 14
Thursday’s Games
Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.
Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
Buford at Central
Region 8-2A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Andrews 0 0 5 1
Marion 0 0 4 2
Kingstree 0 0 3 3
Lee Central 0 0 2 3
Mullins 0 0 1 5
Last Week's Games
Lee Central 12, Scott’s Branch 8
Kingstree 22, Lamar 18
Myrtle Beach 46, Marion 28
Carvers Bay 46, Mullins 14
Andrews 48, Green Sea Floyds 15
Thursday's Game
Mullins at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Game
Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Game
Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m. (if not played Friday)
Region 3-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
C.A. Johnson 0 0 3 3
Great Falls 0 0 2 4
Lewisville 0 0 5 1
McBee 0 0 3 3
Whitmire 0 0 4 1
Last Week's Games
C.A. Johnson 61, Hemingway 6
Andrew Jackson 28, Lewisville 20
Whitmire 22, Carolina Academy 14
Great Falls 22, New Hope Leadership 20
Chesterfield 70, McBee 42
Thursday’s Games
C.A. Johnson at Lewisville
Whitmire at Great Falls
Region 5-A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Johnsonville 0 0 5 0
Carvers Bay 0 0 3 3
Scott’s Branch 0 0 2 4
East Clarendon 0 0 0 5
Hemingway 0 0 0 6
Last Week's Games
Lee Central 12, Scott’s Branch 8
C.A. Johnson 61, Hemingway 6
Johnsonville 37, Hannah-Pamplico 36
Carvers Bay 46, Mullins 14
Tonight’s Games
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.
Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Region 6-A
TEAM ;REGION; OVERALL W L W L
Lake View 0 0 4 2
Latta 0 0 4 2
Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 3 3
Lamar 0 0 3 3
Green Sea Floyds 0 0 1 5
Last Week's Games
Kingstree 22, Lamar 18
Andrews 48, Green Sea Floyds 15
Latta 43, Cheraw 34
Loris 18, Lake View 6
Johnsonville 37, Hannah-Pamplico 36
Thursday’s Games
Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.
SCISA 4A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Ben Lippen 2 1 4 2
Hammond 2 0 4 2
Heathwood Hall 3 1 4 2
Porter-Gaud 2 1 3 3
Laurence Manning 1 1 3 2
Cardinal Newman 1 2 2 3
Trinity Collegiate 1 1 2 4
Augusta Christian 0 2 2 4
Camden Military 0 3 0 4
Last Week's Games
Hammond 65, Camden Military 6
Legion Collegiate 38, Trinity Collegiate 22
Ben Lippen 63, Cardinal Newman 28
Hanahan 42, Porter-Gaud 0
Heathwood Hall 21, Augusta Christian 17
Tonight's Game
Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Augusta Christian at Hammond
Cardinal Newman at John Paul II
New Hope Leadership at Ben Lippen
Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.
3A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
Pinewood Prep 2 0 2 3
Pee Dee Academy 1 0 4 1
Florence Christian 1 0 3 3
Wilson Hall 3 2 1 0
Hilton Head Christian 2 1 3 2
First Baptist 0 1 2 3
Northwood Academy 0 1 0 6
John Paul II 0 2 2 3
Hilton Head Prep 0 2 0 5
Last Week's Games
Pee Dee Academy 40, Hilton Head Prep 14
Florence Christian 35, John Paul II 16
Hilton Head Christian 43, Beaufort Academy 34
Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0
Academic Magnet 36, Northwood Academy 22
Tonight’s Games
Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman at John Paul II
Thursday’s Games
Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist
Wilson Hall at Northwood Academy
2-2A
TEAM
REGION OVERALL W L W L
Williamsburg Academy 0 0 5 0
Carolina Academy 0 1 2 3
Thomas Sumter 1 0 3 3
Last Week's Games
Carolina Academy 14, The King’s Academy 6
Williamsburg Academy 42, Northside Christian 13
Thomas Sumter 24, Greenwood Christian 21
Thursday’s Games
Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7 p.m.
2-1A
TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L
The King’s Academy 1 1 1 4
Lee Academy 3 0 5 0
Dillon Christian 0 1 0 5
Conway Christian 0 1 0 4
Last Week's Games
Dorchester Academy 44, Dillon Christian 22
Carolina Academy 14, The King’s Academy 6
Lee Academy 60, Cross School 34
Tonight's Game
Clarendon Hall at Conway Christian
Thursday’s Games
Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward, 6 p.m.
Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry Academy at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.