Pee Dee Prep Football Standings, Sept. 27, 2022

  • 0

SCHSL

REGION 6-4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

South Florence 0 0 5 0

West Florence 0 0 5 0

Wilson 0 0 4 1

Hartsville 0 0 3 2

Myrtle Beach 0 0 3 2

North Myrtle Beach 0 0 1 5

Last Week's Games

Carolina Forest 49, North Myrtle Beach 21

West Florence 22, Byrnes 19

Myrtle Beach 46, Marion 28

Tonight’s Games

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Game

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 6-3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL  W L W L

Marlboro County 0 0 3 2

Camden 1 0 3 3

Crestwood 0 0 3 2

Lakewood 0 0 2 3

Darlington 0 0 0 4

Lake City 0 1 3 3

Last Week's Games

Dillon 39, Marlboro County 14

Camden 55, Lake City 14

Tonight's Game

Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lakewood at Camden

Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Region 7-3A

Team REGION OVERALL W L W L

Loris 0 0 5 0

Dillon 0 0 5 0

Manning 0 0 4 1

Aynor 0 0 3 2

Waccamaw 0 0 2 3

Georgetown 0 0 0 4

Last Week’s Games

Dillon 39, Marlboro County 14

Conway 15, Aynor 14

Manning 44, Baptist Hill 18

Loris 18, Lake View 6

Tonight’s Game

Waccamaw at Georgetown

Aynor at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.

Region 5-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L 

Buford 0 0 5 0

Central 0 0 3 2

Chesterfield 0 0 2 2

Andrew Jackson 0 0 3 2

Cheraw 0 0 1 4

North Central 0 0 0 5

Last Week's Games

Latta 43, Cheraw 34

Andrew Jackson 28, Lewisville 20

Central 14, Anson County (NC) 7

Chesterfield 70, McBee 42

Buford 23, Cross 14

Thursday’s Games

Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Buford at Central

Region 8-2A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Andrews 0 0 5 1

Marion 0 0 4 2

Kingstree 0 0 3 3

Lee Central 0 0 2 3

Mullins 0 0 1 5

Last Week's Games

Lee Central 12, Scott’s Branch 8

Kingstree 22, Lamar 18

Myrtle Beach 46, Marion 28

Carvers Bay 46, Mullins 14

Andrews 48, Green Sea Floyds 15

Thursday's Game

Mullins at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Game

Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Game

Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m. (if not played Friday)

Region 3-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

C.A. Johnson 0 0 3 3

Great Falls 0 0 2 4

Lewisville 0 0 5 1

McBee 0 0 3 3

Whitmire 0 0 4 1

Last Week's Games

C.A. Johnson 61, Hemingway 6

Andrew Jackson 28, Lewisville 20

Whitmire 22, Carolina Academy 14

Great Falls 22, New Hope Leadership 20

Chesterfield 70, McBee 42

Thursday’s Games

C.A. Johnson at Lewisville

Whitmire at Great Falls

Region 5-A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Johnsonville 0 0 5 0

Carvers Bay 0 0 3 3

Scott’s Branch 0 0 2 4

East Clarendon 0 0 0 5

Hemingway 0 0 0 6

Last Week's Games

Lee Central 12, Scott’s Branch 8

C.A. Johnson 61, Hemingway 6

Johnsonville 37, Hannah-Pamplico 36

Carvers Bay 46, Mullins 14

Tonight’s Games

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Region 6-A

TEAM ;REGION; OVERALL W L W L

Lake View 0 0 4 2

Latta 0 0 4 2

Hannah-Pamplico 0 0 3 3

Lamar 0 0 3 3

Green Sea Floyds 0 0 1 5

Last Week's Games

Kingstree 22, Lamar 18

Andrews 48, Green Sea Floyds 15

Latta 43, Cheraw 34

Loris 18, Lake View 6

Johnsonville 37, Hannah-Pamplico 36

Thursday’s Games

Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

SCISA 4A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L 

Ben Lippen 2 1 4 2

Hammond 2 0 4 2

Heathwood Hall 3 1 4 2

Porter-Gaud 2 1 3 3 

Laurence Manning 1 1 3 2

Cardinal Newman 1 2 2 3

Trinity Collegiate 1 1 2 4

Augusta Christian 0 2 2 4

Camden Military 0 3 0 4

Last Week's Games

Hammond 65, Camden Military 6

Legion Collegiate 38, Trinity Collegiate 22

Ben Lippen 63, Cardinal Newman 28

Hanahan 42, Porter-Gaud 0

Heathwood Hall 21, Augusta Christian 17

Tonight's Game

Porter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Cardinal Newman at John Paul II

New Hope Leadership at Ben Lippen

Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.

3A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

Pinewood Prep 2 0 2 3

Pee Dee Academy 1 0 4 1

Florence Christian 1 0 3 3

Wilson Hall 3 2 1 0

Hilton Head Christian 2 1 3 2

First Baptist 0 1 2 3

Northwood Academy 0 1 0 6

John Paul II 0 2 2 3

Hilton Head Prep 0 2 0 5

Last Week's Games

Pee Dee Academy 40, Hilton Head Prep 14

Florence Christian 35, John Paul II 16

Hilton Head Christian 43, Beaufort Academy 34

Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0

Academic Magnet 36, Northwood Academy 22

Tonight’s Games

Pinewood Prep at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Cardinal Newman at John Paul II

Thursday’s Games

Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist

Wilson Hall at Northwood Academy

2-2A

TEAM

REGION OVERALL W L W L

Williamsburg Academy 0 0 5 0

Carolina Academy 0 1 2 3

Thomas Sumter 1 0 3 3

Last Week's Games

Carolina Academy 14, The King’s Academy 6

Williamsburg Academy 42, Northside Christian 13

Thomas Sumter 24, Greenwood Christian 21

Thursday’s Games

Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7 p.m.

2-1A

TEAM REGION OVERALL W L W L

The King’s Academy 1 1 1 4

Lee Academy 3 0 5 0

Dillon Christian 0 1 0 5

Conway Christian 0 1 0 4

Last Week's Games

Dorchester Academy 44, Dillon Christian 22

Carolina Academy 14, The King’s Academy 6

Lee Academy 60, Cross School 34

Tonight's Game

Clarendon Hall at Conway Christian

Thursday’s Games

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward, 6 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry Academy at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.

