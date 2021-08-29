Pee Dee restaurants ready for Darlington Raceway to open up

But hey, what if a fan on the camping ground wants to grill out? That’s where grocery stores are just as willing to help. Just ask Marty Massey, store manager at Florence’s Piggly Wiggly.

“We always enjoy seeing the race fans, pit crew members and certainly the drivers,” Massey said. “We do see a sales increase when the race comes to Darlington, but not like we did in the old days. We sell a variety of merchandise while they're here, from beer to suntan lotion and a large quantity of ice. We hope with the upcoming race coming with full attendance we will realize a 20% sales increase over the previous verses race without fans. We may even get lucky and have the race rained out so the fans will remain local with us for a bonus day. That would be icing on the cake!”

Will this make up for all the losses restaurants suffered last year, when Darlington was not allowed to host fans for its three races (two Cup, one Xfinity) in May, and was only allowed to host limited fans last Labor Day Weekend (only for the Sunday night Southern 500)? No. Not even close.

“If they sell out, like they’re talking, I think it’ll be huge,” Baird said. “But as far as replacing what we lost? I don’t know if that would be a drop in the bucket. Last spring, it was a 70% loss, compared to what we would have made.

“Last Labor Day Weekend? It was probably 50-60% off to what we do normally,” he added. “We also have stuff on property like campsite rentals that didn’t occur. One thing that did help us was that we tried to rent some spots out and set up some TVs for people to watch. But we were still off, even with that.”

