Penalties, stalled drives negate Bennett's big night in Trinity loss

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jared Amell liked a lot of what he saw from his Trinity Collegiate football team Friday against First Baptist.
One thing he could have done without seeing so much of was yellow laundry on the field, however.
Despite a big night from Reggion Bennett and the run game, the Titans only found the end zone twice against Hurricanes. Penalties played a big role in stalling drives as the Titans eventually fell 24-15 thanks to 10 unanswered points by the Hurricanes to close out the game.
First Baptist improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A while Trinity fell to 1-2 and 1-1. The Titans have a non-region game in Columbia against Ben Lippen next Friday.
“It killed us. Penalties killed us,” Amell said after his team was flagged 12 times Friday. “… We were driving there late – nobody thought we’d be in this game in the fourth quarter – and we had a chance to win it, and just too many penalties.”
Down 17-15 with a little over six minutes to go, TC drove inside ‘Canes territory, but a 10-yard flag forced the Titans into another long-yardage situation. On fourth-and-one, First Baptist’s defense held, and three plays later quarterback Will Daniel found Davian Brown for a 68-yard score that sealed the win.
“We had them on their heels a little bit and then that happens,” Amell said. “We’re getting better everywhere, though. The defense flew to the ball tonight and we did a lot better in pass coverage. The offense stayed on the field longer and that certainly helps a defense.
“We’ve got to get better and be two-dimensional on offense and once we do that, we’ll be tough to beat.”
Trinity’s offense was almost exclusively ground-based. The Titans threw the ball just five times – two of which were intercepted and one was returned 26 yards for a touchdown.
Meanwhile Bennett had 33 of TC’s 46 rushing attempts and gained 267 yards on the night while accounting for both scores. His 3-yard run in the second put the Titans up 8-0 and his 2-yard scamper in the fourth gave them a 15-14 lead as well.
It was short-lived though as the Hurricanes drove down and kicker Alex Maginnis connected on a 35-yard field goal to put the ‘Canes back in the lead. The kick was close to being wide left, but the officials singled the try was good.
First Baptist entered the night averaging more than 30 points a game, but the Titans held Daniel to less than 10 completions and sacked him four times.
“We ran the ball for almost 300 yards and we’ve gotten a lot better on offense and defense,” Amell said. “First Baptist had Thomas Heyward 33-6 at the half and we lost to Thomas Heyward last week. So this team has improved a great deal, and we’ve got to keep improving and I think we can compete with teams and win a lot of games.”
