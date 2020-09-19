Penalties, stalled drives negate Bennett's big night in Trinity loss

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jared Amell liked a lot of what he saw from his Trinity Collegiate football team Friday against First Baptist.

One thing he could have done without seeing so much of was yellow laundry on the field, however.

Despite a big night from Reggion Bennett and the run game, the Titans only found the end zone twice against Hurricanes. Penalties played a big role in stalling drives as the Titans eventually fell 24-15 thanks to 10 unanswered points by the Hurricanes to close out the game.

First Baptist improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A while Trinity fell to 1-2 and 1-1. The Titans have a non-region game in Columbia against Ben Lippen next Friday.

“It killed us. Penalties killed us,” Amell said after his team was flagged 12 times Friday. “… We were driving there late – nobody thought we’d be in this game in the fourth quarter – and we had a chance to win it, and just too many penalties.”

Down 17-15 with a little over six minutes to go, TC drove inside ‘Canes territory, but a 10-yard flag forced the Titans into another long-yardage situation. On fourth-and-one, First Baptist’s defense held, and three plays later quarterback Will Daniel found Davian Brown for a 68-yard score that sealed the win.